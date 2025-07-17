OpenAI has added Google to its roster of vendors, joining Microsoft, Oracle, and CoreWeave.

OpenAI (OEPNAI) has struck a partnership with Google (GOOGL) to secure cloud computing for the artificial intelligence firm's products, including ChatGPT.

The move marks a significant diversification for OpenAI, which initially relied exclusively on cloud capacity from Microsoft (MSFT), a major investor in the company. The relationship with Microsoft has become complicated over the years, as OpenAI has sought to reduce its reliance on the Azure operator, and Microsoft referred to OpenAI as a competitor last year.

OpenAI currently leases cloud computing infrastructure from Microsoft, Oracle, and CoreWeave, and has recently partnered with companies such as SoftBank and Nvidia to build data centers in the U.S. and the UAE.

OpenAI's latest move also highlights the substantial demand for data center capacity, as AI development and applications continue to surge significantly.

CoreWeave, which grew by capitalizing on the growing demand for AI compute, went public in March at a valuation of $23 billion. OpenAI raised $40 billion in a round led by SoftBank earlier this year and is valued at $300 billion, according to Bloomberg.

The partnership is a win for Google, whose cloud platform is younger and smaller than Amazon's AWS and Microsoft's Azure. Google also offers cloud computing services to Amazon-backed Anthropic, established by former OpenAI executives.

For OpenAI, which is releasing new applications at a rapid pace, the new capacity is essential. CEO Sam Altman said in April that the company was facing capacity constraints. "if anyone has GPU capacity in 100k chunks we can get asap please call!" he wrote in an X post at the time.

In late June, a Reuters report stated that OpenAI began renting AI chips from Google to reduce its reliance on Nvidia and Microsoft.

