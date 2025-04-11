user
Goldman Sachs Q1 Preview: Retail Waits Cautiously For Guidance Amid Tariff-Linked Selloff

Analysts expect the bank to post first-quarter earnings per share of $12.39 on revenue of $15.13 billion.

Published: Apr 11, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Goldman Sachs (GS) stock has gained about 0.7% over the past week of volatile trading driven by tariff concerns, ahead of the lender’s earnings on Monday.

According to FinChat data, analysts expect the bank to post first-quarter earnings per share of $12.39 on revenue of $15.13 billion. Goldman has beaten earnings estimates in all four previous four quarters.

Earlier this week, Morgan Stanley analysts downgraded the stock to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight’ after saying that recent trade policy developments drive up recession risk, according to TheFly.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on a host of countries upended global equity markets and wiped out trillions of investor wealth.

Despite declaring a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs on most countries, Trump has boosted tariffs to 145% on China after Beijing retaliated with its own tariffs on U.S. goods.

On Friday, China raised its tariffs on U.S. imports to 125%.

Morgan Stanley analysts wrote that Goldman is the most exposed large cap bank to investment banking revenue and has "the fastest twitch response" to recession risk and deteriorating market conditions, much faster than loan growth at traditional commercial banks.

Even before the tariffs were announced, merger activity had shown signs of weakness. According to Dealogic data, dealmaking activity during the first two months of this year was the slowest in more than two decades.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the neutral (54/100) territory, while retail chatter was ‘high.'

GS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 05:21 a.m. ET on April 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits GS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 05:21 a.m. ET on April 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One retail user described the stock as a ‘steal’ at current levels.

Goldman Sachs shares have fallen 15.5% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

