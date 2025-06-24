A Billion-Dollar Neighbor, a World Class Team, and Drill Ready

If you’ve been following the gold exploration game in Canada, you’ll know the TSX-V is reaching some absurd highs after the recent rebound.

TSX-V: 12 months

If you’ve been following the gold exploration game in Australia, you’ll know that Victoria’s Sunday Creek discovery by Southern Cross Gold has been one of the most impressive finds in recent years.

Southern Cross Resources (SXGC.VN) 2 Year Chart

From $0.41 to over $6.00, It’s become a $1.3 billion-dollar story that started small, and is now big, very big.

But what’s next?

What if you missed that boat?

What else can be in line to find a discovery of that nature?

I watched K92 explode, I’ve watched SXGC explode, (as I’m close friends with their CFO, Nick Demare) and now it’s no exaggeration to say Golden Cross Resources (TSXV: AUX) could be next in line for a headline-making discovery.

Golden Cross Deck, May, 2025

Before we dive into why, let’s understand the basics.

Golden Cross is a tight, lean exploration company laser-focused on high–grade gold.

Their flagship project, Reedy Creek, sits just 10km northeast, and directly contiguous, to Southern Cross Gold’s famed Sunday Creek project.

It’s like the quiet kid who always wanted to date the most popular girl in school… No one paid much attention to him until he ditched the pocket protector, hit the gym, and now she’s the one chasing him!

Ok, here’s the deal:

Golden Cross’ Reedy Creek project is not some grass-roots dream.

It’s a historic goldfield that’s already delivered monster results in past drilling, like 11m at 31.4g/t gold.

And an absurd 2m at 174.4 g/t gold.

Let’s be real, you could throw a dart at a board of every asset on earth and couldn’t find something half as interesting as this one.

Still reading? Good, it gets better.

The Ladder

They’re applying the same “Testing the Ladder” exploration model that turned Sunday Creek from a curiosity into a billion-dollar soon to be mine.

For those who missed the Southern Cross story, that’s the approach where shorter holes (100-200m) are drilled systematically across a structure, helping to define the geometry of the high-grade “ladder” style veins.

It’s like checking every step of the ladder before climbing up further to the top.

Golden Cross is undertaking a comprehensive resampling program.

They are taking those historic drill cores and applying modern QA/QC techniques to verify grades, look for pathfinder elements (like antimony), and refine the geological model.

And to me, that’s a smart move. Smart before spending the real dollars.

A Drill Plan with Real Firepower

It’s one thing to talk about exploration; it’s another to put your money where your mouth is.

Golden Cross is fully funded for a 6,000-meter drill program thats well underway.

The plan is simple but powerful: start with one drill rig in June, and ramp up to two rigs in September.

Golden Cross Drill Campaign Targets, June 2025

That means steady news flow on assays rolling in from August to December, prime time for the market’s, and even more prime time with 52 week highs on the venture right now.

Drilling costs are competitive at approximately CAD $230 per meter (including assays), and with the ability to drill 12 months a year, they’re not stuck to the seasons like some of their northern counterparts. (Read: Canada)

That’s a serious advantage.

The Location, The Neighbours, and The Big Prize

If real estate is all about “location, location, location,” then mining is all about geology, geology, geology, and this patch of ground is primed.

Reedy Creek sits on a NW-SE gold-in-soil anomaly that runs for 3km, parallel to a 7km anticline structure.

That’s the kind of structural setting that has delivered big deposits across Victoria.

Southern Cross’ Sunday Creek project is sitting right next door.

With Southern Cross already demonstrating high-grade gold veins in a 135-meter-wide zone, Golden Cross is betting on the same geological recipe at Reedy Creek.

If they’re right, this could be a gold system that just keeps on giving.

The Team: Proven Builders

In mining, the best rocks in the world mean nothing without the right team to bring them out of the ground.

A team with the know how and experience.

Golden Cross has stacked the deck with proven discoverers and dealmakers.

CEO Matthew Roma, formerly CFO of Snowline Gold and Gladiator Metals, (who also grew up on the North Shore of Vancouver, like yours truly) knows how to raise capital (over $150 million)and build companies that attract the big boys.

On the exploration side, VP Alan Till brings 17+ years of discovery experience from Black Rock Mining’s Mahenge Graphite deposit and Odin Metals, among others.

Add in director, Darryl Cardey, one of the original Co-founders and Directors of K92:

K92 Mining 10 Year Chart

And you have a leadership team that’s all impeccable, no filler.

If there’s gold in them there hills, these guys will find it.

The Share Structure: Tight and Right

Nothing kills a story faster than a bloated cap table.

With just 60 million shares out, and 33% of that held by insiders and close associates, Golden Cross has one of the tightest structures around.

Golden Cross Structure – May, 2025

That means when the news starts to flow, and assuming the drills hit what they think they’re going to hit, there’s serious movement for shareholders.

And that excites me. (Although I don’t own any yet, I may pick some up in the market)

The VRIFY Advantage

Let’s not forget that Golden Cross is embracing the 21st century with VRIFY’s AI exploration tool.

Southern Cross Gold used VRIFY to guide their billion dollar Sunday Creek discovery…

And now Golden Cross is deploying the same technology and the same technical team, applying proven methods to unlock Reedy Creek’s high-grade gold potential.

VRIFY AI Tech

This technology helps identify high priority drill targets faster and more accurately than anything I’ve ever seen.

It’s like giving Indiana Jones a drone and a metal detector!

Here’s where the rubber meets the road.

With drilling well underway, and assays rolling in from August onward, Golden Cross is on the cusp of delivering the kind of steady news flow that junior exploration investors dream about.

In a market where timing is everything, this is the moment when early investors can position themselves for a potential breakout, and in the heart of the summer doldrums.

Golden Cross is not just another gold junior.

It’s a tight, well-managed, small team, fully funded company sitting on the doorstep of one of Australia’s most exciting gold discoveries.

With a track record of high-grade intersections, a proven exploration model, a world-class team, a tight share structure, and a brand new listing; it has all the ingredients for a potential discovery that could turn heads, and portfolios.

That’s why I’m covering it now.

If you missed the billion-dollar run at Sunday Creek, you might just have a second chance with Golden Cross.

Like a prospector in the 1850s, the time to stake your claim is now, before the rush! (Cheese not included)

For the full details, I recommend reviewing the latest investor presentation here: Golden Cross Investor Presentation

As always, do your own due diligence, and… Happy Hunting!

