GoDaddy Stock Rises After FTC Settlement, Promise To Bolster Security: Retail Sentiment Mixed

The FTC alleged in its complaint that GoDaddy did not implement reasonable security measures against threats and misled customers about the data security measures it had enabled on its platform.

GoDaddy Stock Rises After FTC Settlement, Promise To Bolster Security: Retail Sentiment Mixed
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 1:00 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 1:00 AM IST

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) surged more than 1% in mid-market trade on Wednesday after the web hosting company entered into a settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The FTC had alleged in its complaint that GoDaddy did not implement reasonable security measures against threats and misled customers about the data security measures it had enabled on its platform.

GoDaddy offers domain registration and web hosting services. At the end of 2023, it had 62 million registered domains, making it the fifth-largest host by market share.

The FTC underscored this in its announcement and noted that it had secured promises from GoDaddy to bolster its security measures to protect its customers.

“Millions of companies, particularly small businesses, rely on web hosting providers like GoDaddy to secure the websites that they and their customers rely on,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

The federal agency observed that GoDaddy suffered multiple data breaches between 2019 and 2022, wherein attackers gained access to customers’ websites and data.

As part of the order on Wednesday, GoDaddy has been prohibited from misleading its customers, enhancing its security program, and hiring an independent third-party security assessor.

“The FTC is acting today to ensure that companies like GoDaddy bolster their security systems to protect consumers around the globe,” Levine added.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded the GoDaddy stock price target earlier today from $189 to $226, citing accelerating product innovation. This implies an upside of nearly 13%.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘neutral’ (45/100) at the time of writing.

GDDY retail sentiment GDDY sentiment and message volume January 15, 2025, as of 2 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user thinks the GoDaddy stock “appears to be undervalued.”

GoDaddy’s share price has surged nearly 36% in the past six months. Its one-year performance is stellar, too, with gains of more than 90%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

GM's Stock Eyes 3rd Day of Gains After Deal With Norwegian EV Battery Material Supplier: Retail Stays Bullish

GM's Stock Eyes 3rd Day of Gains After Deal With Norwegian EV Battery Material Supplier: Retail Stays Bullish

GM's Stock Eyes 3rd Day of Gains After Deal With Norwegian EV Battery Material Supplier: Retail Stays Bullish

GM's Stock Eyes 3rd Day of Gains After Deal With Norwegian EV Battery Material Supplier: Retail Stays Bullish

Wolfspeed Stock Sees Biggest Single-Day Rally In 2 Years As $200M Stock Sale Fuels Retail Optimism

Wolfspeed Stock Sees Biggest Single-Day Rally In 2 Years As $200M Stock Sale Fuels Retail Optimism

Vertical Aerospace Stock Soars On Dómhnal Slattery Returning As Chairman: Retail Remains On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Vertical Aerospace Stock Soars On Dómhnal Slattery Returning As Chairman: Retail Remains On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Devon Energy, EQT Stocks Rise On Bernstein Upgrade: Retail Shows Approval

Devon Energy, EQT Stocks Rise On Bernstein Upgrade: Retail Shows Approval

Recent Stories

GM's Stock Eyes 3rd Day of Gains After Deal With Norwegian EV Battery Material Supplier: Retail Stays Bullish

GM's Stock Eyes 3rd Day of Gains After Deal With Norwegian EV Battery Material Supplier: Retail Stays Bullish

GM's Stock Eyes 3rd Day of Gains After Deal With Norwegian EV Battery Material Supplier: Retail Stays Bullish

GM's Stock Eyes 3rd Day of Gains After Deal With Norwegian EV Battery Material Supplier: Retail Stays Bullish

Gaza ceasefire deal to begin on Jan 19: Biden says 'is that a joke?' when asked about credit to Trump (WATCH) snt

Gaza ceasefire deal to begin on Jan 19: Biden says 'is that a joke?' when asked about credit to Trump (WATCH)

Wolfspeed Stock Sees Biggest Single-Day Rally In 2 Years As $200M Stock Sale Fuels Retail Optimism

Wolfspeed Stock Sees Biggest Single-Day Rally In 2 Years As $200M Stock Sale Fuels Retail Optimism

Vertical Aerospace Stock Soars On Dómhnal Slattery Returning As Chairman: Retail Remains On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Vertical Aerospace Stock Soars On Dómhnal Slattery Returning As Chairman: Retail Remains On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Recent Videos

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Video Icon
Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Video Icon
Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Video Icon
Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Video Icon