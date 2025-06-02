An analyst is betting on this rare-earth play with strong technical charts and zero debt. He believes the stock could break out on a weekly close above ₹350.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) shares are on analysts’ radar after a 20% rally over the last month.

SEBI-registered analyst Rajneesh Sharma expects a strong technical breakout supported by improving fundamentals and sector momentum.

On the technical front, GMDC has confirmed Volatility Contraction Pattern (VCP) on its weekly chart, along with a symmetrical triangle breakout supported by rising volumes.

This formation mirrors its 2022–23 breakout, resulting in a threefold price rise.

Sharma highlights that a period of volume dry-up before a breakout, followed by sharp expansion, indicates this move.

He sees a breakout trigger on a weekly close above ₹350 with rising volume, while a weekly close below ₹325 would invalidate this scenario.

Sharma expects GMDC stock to hit a target of ₹505 by December 10, 2025.

Financially, GMDC has reported robust momentum. Margins are improving, and the company has a zero net debt position, funding its capital expenditures internally.

GMDC is India's largest merchant lignite producer and has exclusive mining rights in Gujarat. Its mineral portfolio includes bauxite, fluorspar, silica sand, and limestone.

It has diversified into rare earth minerals and investments in green energy. The company is also developing an EV charging infrastructure.

Sharma believes that China’s restrictions on rare earth exports, combined with Ukraine’s geopolitical instability, have positioned India and GMDC as alternative suppliers for global buyers.

He adds that further growth triggers for GMDC include the commissioning of a rare Earth processing hub, monetization of new lignite and bauxite mines, and a demand surge from the cement, steel, batteries, and solar sectors.

GMDC has announced a ₹3,000 crore capital expenditure plan for FY25.

Data on Stocktwits shows retail sentiment turned ‘bullish’ on this counter a day ago.

GMDC sentiment and message volume on June 2 as of 2:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

GMDC shares have gained 12% year-to-date.

