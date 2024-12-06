GitLab Reports Beat-And-Raise Q3, Names New CEO: As Stock Rises Retail Mood Brightens

GitLab co-founder said the company's growth at scale is a testament to the demand for a platform approach to software development.

GitLab, Inc. ($GLTB), an artificial intelligence-powered DevSecOps, announced fiscal year 2025 third-quarter results that increased year-over-year and exceeded the consensus estimates.

The company reported third-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23, sharply higher than the year ago’s $0.09, and exceeding the $0.16 consensus estimate.

Revenue rose 31% year-over-year (YoY) to $196 million versus the average analysts' estimate of $187.92 million.

The top- and bottom-line results exceeded the high-end of the company’s guidance issued in early September.

Non-GAAP gross margin remained unchanged YoY at 91%, while non-GAAP operating margin improved from 3% to 13%.

Sid Sijbrandij, co-founder and executive chair of the board of directors, said, “GitLab’s growth at scale is a testament to the demand for a platform approach to software development.”

“Our end-to-end DevSecOps platform addresses our customers’ need to accelerate the pace of software development to remain competitive, innovate faster, and ship software more securely.”

Among the other operational metrics, customers with annual recurring revenue (ARR) of more than $5,000 rose 16% YoY to 9,519, and those with ARR of more than $100,000 climbed 31% to 1,144.

The dollar-based net retention rate was 124%, and the total remaining performance obligations (RPO) rose 48% YoY to $811.8 million.

Looking ahead, GitLab guided fourth-quarter non-GAAP EPS to $0.22-$0.23 and revenue to $205 million-$206 million. This compares to the consensus estimates of $0.19 and $204.42 million, respectively.

GitLab guided full-year non-GAAP EPS to $0.63-$0.64 and revenue to $753 million-$754 million. This marked an upward revision to the previous guidance of $0.45-$0.47 and $742 million-$744 million, respectively.

Analysts, on average, expect full-year non-GAAP EPS of $0.47 and revenue of $744.11 million.

Separately, the company announced the appointment of Bill Staples as its new CEO. He will take over from Sijbrandij, who will transition to the role of executive chair of the board. The latter is stepping down from day-to-day management to focus on his health, the company added.

Staples previously served as the CEO of New Relic, a web tracking and analytics company based in San Francisco.

GTLB sentiment, December 6, 2024, as of 1:32 am ET

Sentiment toward GitLab stock improved from ‘bullish’ a day ago to ‘extremely bullish’ (96/100), with message volume remaining ‘extremely high.’

A Stocktwits user predicts a run toward $120 by next earnings as they looked forward to sell-side upgrading the stock.

GitLab shares, which ended Thursday’s session down 0.78%, climbed 7.12$ to $70.74 in the after-hours session.

The stock has gained nearly 5% for the year, underperforming the broader market.

