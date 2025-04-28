The company is eyeing FDA approval for its drug, lenacapavir, for HIV prevention by mid-June.

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) traded nearly 3% lower in pre-market on Friday after the company reported first-quarter (Q1) revenue below estimates.

The biopharmaceutical company on Thursday reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 for the three months through the end of March, compared to a loss of $1.32 per share in the same period of 2024, and above an analyst estimate of $1.77.

Gilead pegged the increase in earnings to charges that did not repeat this year, including the impact of a $3.9 billion acquired in-process research and development expense related to the acquisition of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.

Total first quarter 2025 revenue of $6.7 billion remained flat and below an analyst estimate of $6.81 billion.

The company’s product sales fell 1% to $6.6 billion, following a 45% decrease in COVID-19 antiviral Veklury sales to $302 million.

Excluding Veklury, product sales increased 4% to $6.3 billion, owing to a 6% growth in HIV product sales and a 3% growth in sales from the company’s liver disease portfolio.

Sales of the company’s cancer drug Trodelvy, however, decreased 5% to $293 million owing to lower average realized price and inventory dynamics, the company said. Cell therapy product sales declined 3% to $464 million.

The company now expects product sales for the full year to be in the range of $28.2 billion to $28.6 billion, and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $7.70 to $8.10.

Gilead CEO Daniel O’Day said that the company had a “strong start to the year.” The firm is now looking forward to an FDA approval for its drug lenacapavir for HIV prevention by mid-June.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around GILD rose marginally in the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume jumped from ‘normal’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

GILD's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 8:15 a.m. ET on April 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

GILD stock is up by about 16% year-to-date and by nearly 63% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<