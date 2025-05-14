The company’s gross merchandise value (GMV) jumped 56.1% while active buyers increased by 81.4%.

Shares of B2B marketplace provider GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) surged 12.5% in Tuesday’s premarket session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter (Q1) earnings on Monday after the closing bell.

GigaCloud Technology reported Q1 revenue growth of 8.3% year-on-year (YoY) to $271.9 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $259.8 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 also topped the consensus estimate of $0.48.

The company’s gross merchandise value (GMV) jumped 56.1% to $1.42 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.

3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV gained 49.9% and represented 51.8% of total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.

Active buyers leaped by 81.4% YoY to 9,966, with spend per active buyer being $142,156 for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025.

Gross profit of $63.7 million decreased 4.2%, and the profit margin contracted 310 basis points to 23.4%.

The operating margin for the quarter compressed by 340 basis points to 10.4%. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell 3.8% to 33.2 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.2%.

GigaCloud held $257.1 million in cash and equivalents as of March end. The operating cash flow for the quarter totaled $9.4 million.

“As of today, we have repurchased approximately 3.7 million shares for $61.8 million—close to 150% of the gross proceeds raised in our IPO—at a weighted average price well above our IPO offering price,” said CFO Erica Wei.

GigaCloud expects revenue of $275 million to $305 million for the second quarter (Q2).

“Despite persistent industry headwinds, we continue to grow and see the strength of the GigaCloud Marketplace come through—buyers and sellers continue to lean in during times of volatility and challenge,” said Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Larry Wu.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment jumped to 'extremely bullish' from ‘bullish’ the previous day.

GCT's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:00 a.m. ET on May 13, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user believes the shares are undervalued.

GigaCloud Technology stock is down 14.1% this year and 56.1% in the last 12 months.

