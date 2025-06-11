The agreement names Healthy Extracts as Gelteq’s exclusive North American storage, shipping, and fulfillment partner.

Shares of Gelteq (GELS) soared 71% on Tuesday afternoon after the company announced an exclusive logistics and distribution agreement with Healthy Extracts Inc. in a bid to expand operations in North America.

The agreement names Healthy Extracts as Gelteq’s exclusive North American storage, shipping, and fulfillment partner. Healthy Extracts is a publicly traded company focused on plant-based health supplements.

Gelteq expects to rapidly scale the distribution of its white-label gel-based delivery solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care, sports, and other products across the United States and Canada, while significantly reducing costs and boosting revenue potential.

Under the new agreement, Healthy Extracts will manage all product receiving, secure warehousing, inventory, and order fulfillment from its Henderson, Nevada, facility. The collaboration is expected to reduce fulfillment costs and unlock high-margin revenue opportunities for both Gelteq and Healthy Extracts.

“We believe this is a scalable, profitable model for both companies and our shareholders,” said Duke Pitts, President of Healthy Extracts.

The initial products to be received under this new agreement are on track for market distribution by the third quarter (Q3) of 2025.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Gelteq jumped from ‘extremely bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume rose from ‘low’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

GELS's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:15 p.m. ET on June 10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



GELS stock is up by about 22% this year and down by about 1% over the past 12 months.

