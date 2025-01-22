GE Vernova Hits All-time High After Q4 Profit More Than Doubles, Retail’s Still Mixed

The company’s fourth-quarter electrification orders more than doubled to $4.78 billion, banking on higher demand for grid equipment and services.

GE Vernova Hits All-time High After Q4 Profit More Than Doubles, Retail’s Still Mixed
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 11:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 11:58 PM IST

GE Vernova’s (GEV) shares rose 1.9% on Wednesday and hit a fresh all-time high after the power equipment maker’s fourth-quarter profit more than doubled.

The company reported a net income of $484 million, or $1.73 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to $197 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.

“In the fourth quarter, we achieved record orders and revenue and expanded margins in each segment,” said GE Vernova Chief Financial Officer Ken Parks in a statement.

Its total revenue for the quarter rose 5% to $10.56 billion but missed average analysts’ estimate of $10.70 billion.

GE Vernova, which emerged following a three-way split of General Electric, said its fourth-quarter orders rose 20.2% to $6.55 billion, banking on firm orders for gas power equipment.

Its fourth-quarter electrification orders more than doubled to $4.78 billion, banking on higher demand for grid equipment and services.

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted core earnings of $1.08 billion, compared with the Wall Street estimate of $1.09 billion.

Its free cash flow during the fourth quarter fell to $572 million from $1.65 billion.

GE Vernova’s fourth-quarter orders in the wind segment fell 41% to $2.03 billion.

The company forecasted a low single-digit percentage point increase in first-quarter revenue at its power segment.

GE Vernova also projected wind segment revenue to grow by mid-single digit percentage points during the first quarter.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bearish’ (44/100)’ territory, albeit with a slightly higher score. Retail chatter soared to ‘extremely high.’

GEV’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:41 p.m. ET on Jan. 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits GEV’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:41 p.m. ET on Jan. 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

User comments were mixed; some saw further upside and some remained skeptical.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), U.S. power demand is expected to hit a record high, driven by artificial intelligence data centers, which will benefit companies such as GE Vernova.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump passed an executive order banning new federal offshore wind leasing.  

Over the past year, GEV has more than tripled in value.  

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

DigitalOcean Stock Rises On Launch Of New Generative AI Platform: Retail Turns Bullish

DigitalOcean Stock Rises On Launch Of New Generative AI Platform: Retail Turns Bullish

Nvidia-Backed Recursion Pharma Hits 3-Week High, Sparks Retail Buzz Amid Broader AI Hype

Nvidia-Backed Recursion Pharma Hits 3-Week High, Sparks Retail Buzz Amid Broader AI Hype

Charles Schwab Stock In Spotlight After Slew Of Price Target Hikes: Retail Stays Positive

Charles Schwab Stock In Spotlight After Slew Of Price Target Hikes: Retail Stays Positive

C3.ai Stock Rises On Broader AI Optimism, McKinsey Partnership: Retail Sentiment Rebounds

C3.ai Stock Rises On Broader AI Optimism, McKinsey Partnership: Retail Sentiment Rebounds

Progress Software Stock Slumps To 4-Month Lows Despite Robust Q4 Results: Retail Smells ‘Good’ Buying Opportunity

Progress Software Stock Slumps To 4-Month Lows Despite Robust Q4 Results: Retail Smells ‘Good’ Buying Opportunity

Recent Stories

DigitalOcean Stock Rises On Launch Of New Generative AI Platform: Retail Turns Bullish

DigitalOcean Stock Rises On Launch Of New Generative AI Platform: Retail Turns Bullish

Nvidia-Backed Recursion Pharma Hits 3-Week High, Sparks Retail Buzz Amid Broader AI Hype

Nvidia-Backed Recursion Pharma Hits 3-Week High, Sparks Retail Buzz Amid Broader AI Hype

Charles Schwab Stock In Spotlight After Slew Of Price Target Hikes: Retail Stays Positive

Charles Schwab Stock In Spotlight After Slew Of Price Target Hikes: Retail Stays Positive

C3.ai Stock Rises On Broader AI Optimism, McKinsey Partnership: Retail Sentiment Rebounds

C3.ai Stock Rises On Broader AI Optimism, McKinsey Partnership: Retail Sentiment Rebounds

Football Talking more about myself than players: Amorim issues clarification on worst ever Man United team comment hrd

‘Talking more about myself than players’: Amorim issues clarification on ‘worst ever Man United team’ comment

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Video Icon
Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Video Icon
DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

Video Icon