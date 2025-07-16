The automaker’s most affordable EV now starts under $38,000, about 22% below the average U.S. car price.

Ford has lowered prices on its electric vehicles following the removal of federal purchase incentives by the Trump administration.

Its cheapest EV now starts just under $38,000, around 22% below the average U.S. new car price, Bloomberg reported.

Speaking at the Bloomberg Green Summit, Ford’s sustainability chief Bob Holycross said affordability is essential to moving beyond early adopters.

“When it comes to affordability … we have to compete,” Holycross said, “not just in our industry but on a global scale as well.”

High EV prices remain a major hurdle for EV adoption.

In April, Americans paid an average of $59,900 for an electric vehicle, which is about $11,000 more than the typical new car, according to Edmunds.

However, prices have been trending down, falling 7.4% since January 2023. uyers can now choose from 19 electric models, including Ford’s Mustang Mach-E, that cost less than the average new vehicle.

Holycross said Ford will expand its hybrid lineup and is evaluating extended-range EVs that use a small gas engine to charge the battery.

He added that the focus should be on “zero-emissions miles traveled,” not just electric range.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs has become more optimistic about the U.S. auto market, stating that tariffs are likely to cause less disruption than previously feared.

It now expects car sales to reach 15.75 million in 2025, up from 15.4 million, and has also raised its 2026 estimate to 15.50 million.

The firm cautioned sales could weaken during the year's second half if consumers accelerated purchases to avoid upcoming price hikes.

As part of the update, Goldman raised its price target on Ford to $11 from $10 but kept a ‘Neutral’ rating. That’s still below Ford’s latest close of $11.91, implying a potential downside of about 4.9%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Ford was ‘extremely bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Ford’s stock has risen 19.9% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<