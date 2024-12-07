Fed Officials Express Concern On Inflation, Assert Need To Exercise Caution On Rate Reductions

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman reportedly said that she continues to see greater risks to the price stability side of the central bank’s mandate, especially when the labor market remains near full employment.

Fed Officials Express Concern On Inflation, Assert Need To Exercise Caution On Rate Reductions
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 12:08 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 12:08 AM IST

Federal Reserve officials Michelle Bowman and Beth Hammack expressed concerns over inflation and said there is a need to exercise caution with lowering rates in the coming times.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman reportedly said that she continues to see greater risks to the price stability side of the central bank’s mandate, especially when the labor market remains near full employment.

“I would prefer that we proceed cautiously and gradually in lowering the policy rate, as inflation remains elevated,” she said at an appearance before the Missouri Bankers Association Executive Management Conference, according to a Reuters report.

The US economy added 227,000 jobs in November compared to economists’ expectations of 200,000 new positions while the jobless rate rose to 4.2%. Financial markets are now anticipating a 25 basis points rate cut in December.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack said moving slowly on the rate reductions will allow the Fed to calibrate policy to the appropriately restrictive level over time given the underlying strength in the economy.

“To balance the need to maintain a modestly restrictive stance for monetary policy with the possibility that policy may not be far from neutral, I believe we are at or near the point where it makes sense to slow the pace of rate reductions,” she said in her remarks at The City Club of Cleveland.

Hammack acknowledged that the monthly inflation readings in the last two months moved up from where they had been in the summer, indicating that the disinflation process has slowed.

“While some components’ inflation rates have returned to where they were before the pandemic, when inflation was running at or below 2%, other components’ inflation rates have not,” she said.

Notably, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, which is the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, increased 0.2% in October and rose 2.3% through the 12 months, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Although both figures stood in line with estimates, the annual figure was slightly higher than the 2.1% rise seen in September this year. Prices for goods decreased 0.1% while prices for services increased 0.4%. Food prices increased less than 0.1% and energy prices decreased 0.1%.

The Cleveland Fed President highlighted that the last few years' experience shows elevated inflation imposes both real and perceived costs. “The challenge for monetary policy is to sustain the healthy labor market conditions we have been experiencing while finishing the job of bringing inflation back to 2 percent on a sustained basis. There is more work to do,” Hammack noted.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices were trading in the green on Friday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) traded 0.12% higher, while the Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) was up over 0.7%. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment ranged from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ for these ETFs.

SPY's Sentiment Meter as of 12:55 p.m. ET on Dec. 6, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits SPY's Sentiment Meter as of 12:55 p.m. ET on Dec. 6, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits QQQ’s Sentiment Meter as of 12:56 p.m. ET on Dec. 06, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits QQQ’s Sentiment Meter as of 12:56 p.m. ET on Dec. 06, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Meta, Snap Stocks Rise After TikTok Ban Upheld by US Appeals Court: Retail Sentiment Divided

Meta, Snap Stocks Rise After TikTok Ban Upheld by US Appeals Court: Retail Sentiment Divided

Victoria’s Secret Stock Rises On Raised 2024 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Victoria’s Secret Stock Rises On Raised 2024 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Genius Group Stock Gains After Snagging XD Academy In Bitcoin Education Push: Retail Opts For Caution

Genius Group Stock Gains After Snagging XD Academy In Bitcoin Education Push: Retail Opts For Caution

Oshkosh, Ford Stocks In Focus As Trump May Reportedly Nix Existing EV Deals With US Postal Service

Oshkosh, Ford Stocks In Focus As Trump May Reportedly Nix Existing EV Deals With US Postal Service

AMC Entertainment Stock Dips After Firm Discloses 50M Share Sale Plan: Retail’s Still Bullish But Disappointment Rampant

AMC Entertainment Stock Dips After Firm Discloses 50M Share Sale Plan: Retail’s Still Bullish But Disappointment Rampant

Recent Stories

Deepika Padukone takes break from motherly duties; dances heart out at Diljit Dosanjh's concert WATCH ATG

Deepika Padukone takes break from motherly duties; dances her heart out at Diljit Dosanjh's concert |WATCH

Meta, Snap Stocks Rise After TikTok Ban Upheld by US Appeals Court: Retail Sentiment Divided

Meta, Snap Stocks Rise After TikTok Ban Upheld by US Appeals Court: Retail Sentiment Divided

Victoria’s Secret Stock Rises On Raised 2024 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Victoria’s Secret Stock Rises On Raised 2024 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Genius Group Stock Gains After Snagging XD Academy In Bitcoin Education Push: Retail Opts For Caution

Genius Group Stock Gains After Snagging XD Academy In Bitcoin Education Push: Retail Opts For Caution

Oshkosh, Ford Stocks In Focus As Trump May Reportedly Nix Existing EV Deals With US Postal Service

Oshkosh, Ford Stocks In Focus As Trump May Reportedly Nix Existing EV Deals With US Postal Service

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon