Faraday Future Stock Rockets Pre-Market After Reports Say Prototype Model Set To Be Revealed At CES In January: Retail Extremely Bullish

Faraday Future is a California-based startup that focuses on developing electric vehicles.

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) skyrocketed by over 18% in pre-market trading on Tuesday after media reports said the company is set to reveal its prototype model at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in January.

According to media reports, Faraday Future is expected to unveil its FX prototype car at CES 2025 and provide an update on its strategy.

Furthermore, Faraday Future also secured $30 million in cash financing commitments—of which, it received $7.5 million in the December 2024 quarter. The remaining $22.5 million is in the form of unsecured convertible notes and warrants.

This financing brings Faraday Future’s fundraising to $60 million over the past three months.

Reacting to the news, Faraday Future’s shares surged over 18% in pre-market trading on Tuesday after closing 78% higher on Monday.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits climbed further into the ‘extremely bullish’ (93/100) territory. Message volume also surged from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high.’

FFIE sentiment and message volume December 31, 2024, as of 6:40 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

One user expressed optimism citing the reported prototype set to be unveiled next month.

Meanwhile, another user thinks “patience will pay” and that more buyers will send the stock up as the market opens on Tuesday.

Faraday Future’s stock has gained over 177% over the past month. Despite this, it is still down nearly 87% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

