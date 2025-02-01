Exxon Mobil Stock Falls After Q4 Revenue Misses Wall Street Estimates: Retail Shrugs It Off

According to FinChat data, the company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $83.42 billion, compared with the average analysts’ estimate of $87.20 billion.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares fell 2% on Friday after its fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street estimates.

However, its adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share topped an analyst estimate of $1.55.

Sequentially, its fourth-quarter oil and gas production rose by 20,000 barrels per day to 4.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), with yearly production jumping to the highest in a decade.

Total upstream segment earnings rose to $6.5 billion from $6.16 billion in the third quarter, driven by record production in the Permian Basin and Guyana.

Its energy products segment earnings decreased by $907 million from the third quarter to $402 million, hurt by weaker refining margins.

Startups of new refineries have eaten into refining profits across the globe amid weak demand in major economies, including China.

On Friday, U.S. rival Chevron posted weaker earnings on tepid refining margins.

Exxon expects to grow upstream production to 4.7 million barrels in 2025.

“We expect lower scheduled maintenance in the first quarter relative to the fourth quarter of 2024 to increase volume by about 80 thousand oil-equivalent barrels,” the company said.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in ‘bullish’ (74/100) territory, albeit with a higher score, while retail chatter was ‘high.’

Users were optimistic about the long-term prospects of the stock.

Over the past year, Exxon Mobil shares have gained 4.6%.

