Exxon Mobil Stock Falls After Q4 Revenue Misses Wall Street Estimates: Retail Shrugs It Off

According to FinChat data, the company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $83.42 billion, compared with the average analysts’ estimate of $87.20 billion.

Exxon Mobil Stock Falls After Q4 Revenue Misses Wall Street Estimates: Retail Shrugs It Off
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 1, 2025, 12:50 AM IST

Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares fell 2% on Friday after its fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street estimates.

According to FinChat data, the company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $83.42 billion, compared with the average analysts’ estimate of $87.20 billion.

However, its adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share topped an analyst estimate of $1.55.

Sequentially, its fourth-quarter oil and gas production rose by 20,000 barrels per day to 4.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), with yearly production jumping to the highest in a decade.

Total upstream segment earnings rose to $6.5 billion from $6.16 billion in the third quarter, driven by record production in the Permian Basin and Guyana.

Its energy products segment earnings decreased by $907 million from the third quarter to $402 million, hurt by weaker refining margins.

Startups of new refineries have eaten into refining profits across the globe amid weak demand in major economies, including China.

On Friday, U.S. rival Chevron posted weaker earnings on tepid refining margins.

Exxon expects to grow upstream production to 4.7 million barrels in 2025.

“We expect lower scheduled maintenance in the first quarter relative to the fourth quarter of 2024 to increase volume by about 80 thousand oil-equivalent barrels,” the company said.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in ‘bullish’ (74/100) territory, albeit with a higher score, while retail chatter was ‘high.’

XOM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:41 p.m. ET on Jan. 31, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits XOM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:41 p.m. ET on Jan. 31, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Users were optimistic about the long-term prospects of the stock.

Over the past year, Exxon Mobil shares have gained 4.6%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Trump Tariffs On Canada, Mexico, China To Begin Saturday: Stocks Fall, Dollar Rises

Trump Tariffs On Canada, Mexico, China To Begin Saturday: Stocks Fall, Dollar Rises

Visa Stock Moves Up After Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail’s Extremely Bearish

Visa Stock Moves Up After Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail’s Extremely Bearish

Trump Tariff Announcement Applies Emergency Brakes On Bitcoin Rally: Retail Turns Bearish

Trump Tariff Announcement Applies Emergency Brakes On Bitcoin Rally: Retail Turns Bearish

Allegiant Travel To Record Non-Cash Impairment Charge Of $322M In Q4: Retail Shrugs It Off

Allegiant Travel To Record Non-Cash Impairment Charge Of $322M In Q4: Retail Shrugs It Off

Retail Investors Sour On Crypto As Trump’s Meme Coins Add To The Chaos

Retail Investors Sour On Crypto As Trump’s Meme Coins Add To The Chaos

Recent Stories

Trump Tariffs On Canada, Mexico, China To Begin Saturday: Stocks Fall, Dollar Rises

Trump Tariffs On Canada, Mexico, China To Begin Saturday: Stocks Fall, Dollar Rises

Visa Stock Moves Up After Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail’s Extremely Bearish

Visa Stock Moves Up After Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail’s Extremely Bearish

Trump Tariff Announcement Applies Emergency Brakes On Bitcoin Rally: Retail Turns Bearish

Trump Tariff Announcement Applies Emergency Brakes On Bitcoin Rally: Retail Turns Bearish

Allegiant Travel To Record Non-Cash Impairment Charge Of $322M In Q4: Retail Shrugs It Off

Allegiant Travel To Record Non-Cash Impairment Charge Of $322M In Q4: Retail Shrugs It Off

Retail Investors Sour On Crypto As Trump’s Meme Coins Add To The Chaos

Retail Investors Sour On Crypto As Trump’s Meme Coins Add To The Chaos

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon