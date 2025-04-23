Patients who test positive for circulating tumor DNA with the Oncodetect test during surveillance are 50 times more likely to experience cancer recurrence than those with negative results, the company said.

Shares of Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) traded nearly 2% higher on Tuesday afternoon after the company launched a new test designed to detect and monitor residual cancer across multiple solid tumors.

The new test, called Oncodetect Molecular Residual Disease (MRD) Test, monitors levels of circulating tumor DNA in the blood and delivers clear "Detected” or “Not Detected” results.

Patients who test positive for circulating tumor DNA with the Oncodetect test during surveillance are 50 times more likely to experience cancer recurrence than those with negative results, the company said.

The results are accompanied by quantitative data to help support therapy decisions, helping patients and healthcare providers make more informed choices on adjuvant treatment processes and monitor cancer recurrence, it added.

The test identifies even trace amounts of circulating tumor DNA, enabling detection of colorectal cancer recurrence up to two years earlier than imaging alone, it added.

Executive Vice President Brian Baranick said that the test is aimed at addressing the risk of cancer recurrence after surgery and definitive therapy such as chemotherapy or radiation.

Exact Sciences stated that it is actively working with Medicare to secure reimbursement for the test, while also advancing clinical and analytical validation studies across multiple solid tumors.

More than three million American patients are eligible for MRD testing, the company noted.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Exact Sciences fell marginally over the past 24 hours but stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels.

EXAS's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:58 p.m. ET on April 22, 2025



EXAS stock is down by nearly 23% so far this year and by about 30% over the past 12 months.

