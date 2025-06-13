The analyst advises investors to stay focused on long-term returns despite short-term volatility.

While investors often link market declines to factors like geopolitical tensions, macro data, or interest rates, SEBI-registered analyst Nikhil Gangil views such corrections as natural and recurring elements of the market cycle.

He explained that markets typically see a 3%–5% dip every three months, a 10%–12% correction each year, and a 30% decline nearly every decade.

These moves, he said, should not be seen as anomalies.

According to Gangil, corrections can be triggered by global or domestic events, or may simply follow periods of sustained rallies, such as the one seen in recent months.

He believes such phases help reset valuations and often lay the groundwork for strong multi-year returns.

He also noted that market volatility should not be feared, as it is a fundamental characteristic of equity investing.

The analyst said that staying the course is key for long—term investors, even when short-term declines test patience.

At the time of writing, the Nifty 50 was down 0.7% at 24,718.40, while the Sensex had declined 0.7% to 81,149.62.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<