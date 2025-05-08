These tariffs would come into force if the EU trade talks with the U.S. fail, and the Trump administration refuses to reduce levies on European goods.

The European Union is reportedly considering slapping tariffs on jets from Boeing Co. (BA) as it prepares for further retaliation in case talks with the Trump administration fail.

According to a report by the Financial Times, the European Commission, the executive body of the EU, is planning to include Boeing’s civilian aircraft in its list of imports to be tariffed.

The report adds that the EU is preparing a batch of tariffs on imports of U.S. goods worth roughly $100 billion.

These tariffs would become effective if the EU’s trade talks with the U.S. fail and the Trump administration refuses to reduce levies on goods from Europe.

Almost all goods imported from the EU into the U.S. were subject to 10% tariffs—this included aircraft, which would impact Boeing rival Airbus.

Some imports, such as steel, aluminum, and cars, are subject to 25% tariffs. President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause in these levies in April.

If the EU does impose tariffs on Boeing, it would impact the region’s carriers, which currently have hundreds of aircraft on order with the American aircraft maker, according to a Reuters report.

Boeing has also been in the soup over the past few years due to safety concerns with its 737-Max aircraft.

In its commercial market outlook published in 2024, Boeing underscored the importance of Europe to its business. While it did not give a breakdown of the European and Asian markets, its cumulative deliveries for the region stood at 9,785 at the time.

This number is projected to rise to 11,105 by 2043, representing a 3.8% surge.

Boeing’s stock has gained 4.20% in 2025 and nearly 4.40% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<