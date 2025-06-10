Goldman Sachs analysts noted that eToro separates itself from competitors through its extensive geographic reach and diverse product range.

Etoro (ETOR) stock saw a more than 700% jump on Monday after several brokerages reportedly initiated stock coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating.

According to The Fly, Goldman Sachs analysts view eToro as an attractive story for gaining market share in the "fragmented" European retail brokerage market.

The brokerage also noted that eToro separates itself from competitors through its extensive geographic reach and diverse product range.

Seen as a rival of Robinhood, Israel-based eToro generates revenue by charging fees for transactions, interest on cash balances, and non-trading activities such as withdrawals and currency conversions.

According to TheFly, Cantor Fitzgerald views eToro as a next-generation "digital disruptor," introducing a value proposition that resonates with younger and savvy traders and investors, particularly its Copy Trader and Smart Portfolios offerings.

Needham analysts reportedly saw an opportunity for the company to grow its funded accounts by converting registered users and through new expansion opportunities in Asia and the U.S.

EToro stock, which saw a strong debut in May, rose 10.6% on Monday.

The retail-focused company signed a partnership agreement with Stocktwits earlier this year, under which eToro integrated popular content and insights from Stocktwits into the relevant assets pages on the eToro platform.

The tie-up also enabled Stocktwits users to trade directly through eToro.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘bearish’ (44/100) territory, while retail message volume rose by 737% on Monday.

ETOR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 03:45 a.m. ET on June 10, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user noted that there were already a “lot of catalysts for this young, growing company.”

Etoro stock has gained 46% compared to its initial public offering price of $52.

The company raised approximately $310 million after selling 5.96 million shares through its IPO in May.

