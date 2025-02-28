EOG Resources Stock Falls As Q4 Revenue Falls Short Of Expectations, Retail Remains Skeptical
Its free cash flow fell to $1.28 billion from $1.48 billion in the year-ago quarter.
EOG Resources (EOG) stock fell 1.8% in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company’s fourth-quarter revenue missed Wall Street’s estimates.
The oil and gas producer reported quarterly revenue of $5.59 billion for the three months ended Dec. 31, while analysts, on average, expected it to post $5.93 billion in revenue.
On an adjusted basis, the company reported a net income of $2.74 per share, exceeding Wall Street’s estimate of $2.56 per share.
The company said average WTI benchmark oil prices fell to $70.28 per barrel, compared with $78.33 per barrel, in the year-ago quarter.
EOG said its fourth-quarter production averaged about 1.1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, compared with 1.03 million barrels per day in the year-ago quarter.
U.S. oil production surged to a record high last year as advancements in drilling technology helped producers boost their output by drilling longer wells.
Its cash operating costs declined to $10.15 per barrel, compared with $10.52 per barrel, in the year-ago quarter.
The company forecasted 2025 capital expenditures between $6 billion and $6.4 billion and projected a 3% growth in oil production and a 6% rise in total production.
The company expects steady year-over-year activity levels in the Delaware Basin, with increased activity in the Utica and Dorado plays.
Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in ‘extremely bearish’ (18/100) territory while retail chatter was ‘high.’EOG’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:13 p.m. ET on Feb. 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
Peers Devon Energy, Diamondback Energy and Occidental Petroleum had all beaten quarterly profit estimates earlier this month.
Over the past year, EOG stock has gained 15.6%.
