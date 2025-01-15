Energy Vault Stock Rise On NuCube Partnership For Modular Nuclear Reactors: Retail Applauds Carbon-Free Energy Push

The two will collaborate to develop NuSun, NuCube’s small, modular microreactor, which is intended to power industrial and data-center applications.

First Published Jan 15, 2025

Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) stock jumped by more than 9% on Wednesday morning after the renewable power company said it had partnered with nuclear-power technology company NuCube Energy.

The two companies will collaborate to accelerate the deployment of NuSun – NuCube’s small, modular microreactor designed to power industrial and data-center applications – along with accompanying energy storage systems, by the end of 2028 or early 2029.

Energy Vault said that it will leverage its expertise in advanced material science technologies from its gravity storage research and development to expedite the development of shielding and containment systems used in NuSun.

The company will create and install custom software in its VaultOS platform to allow joint control of its B-VAULT energy storage system and NuSun's hardware. 

This system will store excess energy during low demand and release it during peak demand, ensuring AI data centers run smoothly 24/7. 

The integration will also allow for larger, more efficient energy projects and better management of energy needs across multiple units.

The move comes amid growing demand for sustainable, reliable energy solutions to support hyperscalers such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon.com (AMZN), which are increasingly prioritizing independent energy sources over local utility grids.

Screenshot 2025-01-15 104430.png Energy Vault Holdings Inc. Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan.15 as of 10:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Energy Vault remained in the ‘neutral’ territory as message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels. 

However, some investors on the platform expressed optimism about the company's positioning within the carbon-free energy sector after the partnership, highlighting its potential as data centers and high-performance computing (HPC) campuses expand.

One Stocktwits user remarked on the growing opportunity for firms providing nuclear and renewable energy solutions to replace traditional energy sources.

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about Energy Vault’s prospects, with three of the four covering analysts rating the stock as a ‘Buy.’ 

The average price target, according to Koyfin, stands at $2.13 per share.

The stock's recent gains pushed its one-year performance to a 12% increase. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: WISeKey, SEALSQ Shares Rally On Successful Space X Launch Of Quantum-Ready Satellite : Retail Mood Remains Tepid

