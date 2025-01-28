Emerson To Acquire Remaining Aspen Tech Shares In $7.2B Deal: Retail Expresses Enthusiasm

Emerson currently owns approximately 57% of Aspen Tech's outstanding shares of common stock following its 55% majority investment completed in 2022.

Emerson To Acquire Remaining Aspen Tech Shares In $7.2B Deal: Retail Expresses Enthusiasm
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 12:52 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 12:52 AM IST

Shares of Emerson (EMR) and Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) traded in the green on Monday after Emerson said it will acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of Aspen not already owned by it for $265 per share in cash, valuing the minority stake at $7.2 billion.

Emerson will make a tender offer to acquire the shares of Aspen common stock. This will be followed by a merger in which all of the outstanding shares of Aspen Tech common stock not tendered will be converted into the right to receive $265 per share of common stock in cash.

Emerson currently owns approximately 57% of Aspen Tech's outstanding shares of common stock following its 55% majority investment completed in 2022.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025. Emerson expects to finance it using cash on hand and debt financing.

Upon closing the deal, Aspen Tech will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Emerson, and the former’s common stock will cease to trade on the NASDAQ.

The transaction values the total company at a fully diluted market capitalization of $17 billion with an enterprise value of $16.8 billion.

Following the announcement, Emerson shares traded over 1% lower, while Aspen Tech shares rallied over 3%.

Chair of the Aspen Tech Special Committee Robert Whelan, Jr. expressed confidence that the transaction would be the best path forward for AspenTech and its shareholders.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding Emerson flipped into the ‘bullish’ territory (72/100) from ‘bearish’ a week ago. The move was accompanied by ‘extremely high’ message volume. 

EMR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits EMR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

At the same time, retail sentiment surrounding Aspen stock climbed into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (86/100) from ‘bullish’ a month ago. The move was accompanied by significant retail chatter.

AZPN’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:01 p.m. ET on Jan. 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits AZPN’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:01 p.m. ET on Jan. 27, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Emerson shares have gained over 5% year-to-date and over 35% over the past year. Aspen shares have recorded over 5% gains year-to-date and over 29% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nucor Stock Holds Steady As Q4 Profit Set To Plunge On Weak Steel Demand: Retail Braces For Impact

Nucor Stock Holds Steady As Q4 Profit Set To Plunge On Weak Steel Demand: Retail Braces For Impact

Eos Energy Receives Final $40.5M Of Delayed Draw Term Loan After Hitting Key Milestones: Retail’s Elated

Eos Energy Receives Final $40.5M Of Delayed Draw Term Loan After Hitting Key Milestones: Retail’s Elated

Oklo, Vistra, Constellation Energy Stocks Sink As China’s DeepSeek AI Launch Sparks Concerns: Retail Investors Spooked

Oklo, Vistra, Constellation Energy Stocks Sink As China’s DeepSeek AI Launch Sparks Concerns: Retail Investors Spooked

Edison Stock Drops As Legal Pressure Over Eaton Fire Mounts, Video Evidence Surfaces: Retail's Divided

Edison Stock Drops As Legal Pressure Over Eaton Fire Mounts, Video Evidence Surfaces: Retail's Divided

Allakos Stock Craters To Record Low On Lead Drug Setback: Retail Hopes Fade

Allakos Stock Craters To Record Low On Lead Drug Setback: Retail Hopes Fade

Recent Stories

Nucor Stock Holds Steady As Q4 Profit Set To Plunge On Weak Steel Demand: Retail Braces For Impact

Nucor Stock Holds Steady As Q4 Profit Set To Plunge On Weak Steel Demand: Retail Braces For Impact

Eos Energy Receives Final $40.5M Of Delayed Draw Term Loan After Hitting Key Milestones: Retail’s Elated

Eos Energy Receives Final $40.5M Of Delayed Draw Term Loan After Hitting Key Milestones: Retail’s Elated

Oklo, Vistra, Constellation Energy Stocks Sink As China’s DeepSeek AI Launch Sparks Concerns: Retail Investors Spooked

Oklo, Vistra, Constellation Energy Stocks Sink As China’s DeepSeek AI Launch Sparks Concerns: Retail Investors Spooked

Edison Stock Drops As Legal Pressure Over Eaton Fire Mounts, Video Evidence Surfaces: Retail's Divided

Edison Stock Drops As Legal Pressure Over Eaton Fire Mounts, Video Evidence Surfaces: Retail's Divided

Allakos Stock Craters To Record Low On Lead Drug Setback: Retail Hopes Fade

Allakos Stock Craters To Record Low On Lead Drug Setback: Retail Hopes Fade

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon