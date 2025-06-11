Many traders are not entirely convinced the rollout will live up to its hype.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has set a tentative launch date for the company's long-awaited Robotaxi service: June 22. But even with the target finally in sight, retail investors aren't sold.

Responding to a user on X, Musk said: "Tentatively, June 22. We are being super paranoid about safety, so the date could shift."

The company also aims to deliver its first self-driving vehicle from the factory directly to a customer's home by June 28 — a milestone Musk claims will be achieved without any human intervention.

On Tuesday, Musk posted a video of Tesla testing fully autonomous vehicles on Austin roads, notably without safety drivers.

According to Musk's interview with CNBC last month, the pilot program will begin with around 10 cars and could expand rapidly into the thousands if early trials go smoothly.

Despite the buzz, retail sentiment on Stocktwits remains 'bearish.'

Tesla investors are still digesting the fallout from Musk's public spat with U.S. President Donald Trump over his "Big Beautiful" tax bill, a plan that could end the $7,500 EV tax credit.

The retail mood on Stocktwits was 'bearish' late Tuesday, with 24-hour message volume falling by 11% as skepticism around the Robotaxi timeline intensified.

TSLA sentiment and message volume as of June 10. | source: Stocktwits

Many traders are also not entirely convinced the rollout will live up to its hype.

"A person familiar with Tesla's robotaxi program just confirmed me it still relies on tele-operation—meaning the vehicles can be remotely controlled, possibly from the Austin factory," one user posted. "During testing, there's usually a chase Tesla following each robotaxi, with two people inside: one driving and the other ready to take over remotely if needed ... which suggests the system isn't fully autonomous yet."

Another user pointed to the recent departure of Tesla's autonomy chief, Milan Kovac, as a red flag: "FSD is not ready… and at least 3-4 years late to autonomous Waymo and Chinese technologies. This is like buying cheap shoes with laces, but using them not tied."

After Austin, Tesla plans to expand its Robotaxi fleet to other cities, including Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Musk has also said that Tesla is open to licensing its full self-driving (FSD) software to other automakers.

"The automakers keep being told that this isn't real or that just buying some hardware from Nvidia will solve it. As Tesla robotaxis become widespread and their other solutions don't work, they will naturally turn to us," Musk wrote on Tuesday.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has called the Robotaxi launch a "watershed moment" in Tesla's push toward autonomy and robotics.

Tesla shares have dropped more than 16% year-to-date, indicating investors still appear wary of the product and the timing.

