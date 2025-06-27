He didn't specify how the change relates to the broader ad sales policy, which employs a combination of auction-based pricing and various ad formats.

Elon Musk announced late Thursday that ads on his social media platform X will be charged based on their display size, the latest in his series of platform changes.

"X is moving to charging for ads based on vertical size, so an ad that takes up the whole screen would cost more than an ad that takes up 1/4 of the screen," Musk posted on the platform. "Otherwise, the incentive is to create giant ads that impair the user experience."

He didn't specify how the change relates to the broader ad sales policy, which employs a combination of auction-based pricing and various ad formats.

According to X's ad pricing page, advertisers bid on ad space, and the highest bidder, whose ad is deemed most relevant to the target audience, wins the ad placement. They may also be charged based on ad clicks, engagement, impressions, and ad-driven app installs.

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Musk acquired X, then known as Twitter, in a $44 billion deal in late 2022. Since then, he has led several changes in both the backend and platform experience. X started charging for the verified check marks, added community notes, integrated AI chatbot Grok, and, more recently, launched audio and video calling.

In March, Musk moved X under his artificial intelligence company, xAI. The deal valued the microblogging site at $33 billion.

Musk has also managed to bring back advertisers, including Amazon, which left the platform soon after his buyout, fearing risks to the site's neutrality.

In 2025, X's U.S. ad revenue is projected to 17.5% to $1.31 billion, while global ad sales are likely to rise 16.5% to $2.26 billion, according to eMarketer projections in March.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<