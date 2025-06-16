Healthcare providers can begin prescribing the 12.5 mg and 15 mg vials on July 7, and shipments to patients will start in early August.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) said on Monday that the highest approved doses of its weight-loss drug Zepbound will soon be available on its digital health platform LillyDirect.

The 12.5 mg and 15 mg doses will be available in single-dose vials and priced at $499 per month for self-paying customers, the company said.

Healthcare providers can begin prescribing the 12.5 mg and 15 mg vials on July 7, and shipments to patients will start in early August.

Patients can receive higher doses for a reduced monthly cost of $499 for the first fill and refills made within 45 days of the prior delivery through the Zepbound Self-Pay Journey Program.

Zepbound Self Pay Journey Program lowers the price of the 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg vials only on first fill and when prescriptions are refilled within 45 days of their previous delivery. The 12.5 mg and 15 mg vials are priced at $849 and $1,049, respectively, if refilled outside of the 45-day window.

Zepbound, containing tirzepatide, reduces appetite and how much a person eats to induce weight loss. It is available in multiple doses, including 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg, and 15 mg.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Eli Lilly fell from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

LLY's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:50 a.m. ET on June 16, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

LLY stock traded nearly 1% higher in pre-market on Monday. The stock is up by 5% this year but down by over 7% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<