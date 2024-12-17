Elastic Stock Rises On Analyst’s Bullish Recommendation But Retail Remains Guarded

Morgan Stanley analyst sees Elastic as well-positioned to sustain its share in the accelerating end market, supported by its strong customer checks and GitHub analysis.

Elastic Stock Rises On Analyst’s Bullish Recommendation But Retail Remains Guarded
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 7:27 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 7:27 PM IST

Elastic N.V. ($ESTC) shares rose in Tuesday’s premarket trading following a positive analyst action, perking up retail sentiment.

San Francisco, California-based Elastic is an artificial intelligence-enabled search company that enables customers to find answers in real time using all their data at scale. 

The company’s solutions are built on the Elastic Search AI Platform, the development platform used by thousands of companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500 companies. 

Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh initiated coverage of Elastic with an ‘Overweight’ rating and a $130 price target, which suggests a potential upside of over 24%, TheFly reported. 

The analyst said the company’s search market is poised to accelerate as customers modernize search experiences and are early in bringing artificial intelligence (AI) to their apps. Elastic is well positioned to sustain share in the accelerating end market, supported by its strong customer checks and GitHub analysis, he added.

The company reported better-than-expected fiscal year 2025 second-quarter results in late November. It attributed the solid performance to strong customer commitments, key wins across all its solution areas, and continued momentum in GenAI and platform consolidation. 

Elastic also raised its fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance.

estc-sentiment.png ESTC sentiment and message volume December 17, 2024, as of 8:43 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Elastic stock improved from 'neutral' a day ago to 'bullish' (52/100), while message volume remained 'normal'. 

In premarket trading, as of 8:43 a.m. EDT, Elastic shares climbed 2.28% to $107. The stock has fallen more than 7% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Rocket Lab Delivers Second Pioneer Spacecraft, Completes Testing Of Third For Varda Space: Retail Sentiment Takes Off

Rocket Lab Delivers Second Pioneer Spacecraft, Completes Testing Of Third For Varda Space: Retail Sentiment Takes Off

Red Cat Stock Drops Pre-Market On Q2 Earnings Miss, CFO Resignation: Retail Divided

Red Cat Stock Drops Pre-Market On Q2 Earnings Miss, CFO Resignation: Retail Divided

Joby Aviation Completes Aerostructure Tests For FAA Certification Credit: Retail’s Quiet For Now

Joby Aviation Completes Aerostructure Tests For FAA Certification Credit: Retail’s Quiet For Now

Pfizer Stock Jumps After 2025 Revenue Outlook Offsets $1B Hit From Inflation Reduction Act Changes: Retail’s More Bullish

Pfizer Stock Jumps After 2025 Revenue Outlook Offsets $1B Hit From Inflation Reduction Act Changes: Retail’s More Bullish

How Retail Feels About These Consumer Stocks With Highest Short Interest

How Retail Feels About These Consumer Stocks With Highest Short Interest

Recent Stories

Rocket Lab Delivers Second Pioneer Spacecraft, Completes Testing Of Third For Varda Space: Retail Sentiment Takes Off

Rocket Lab Delivers Second Pioneer Spacecraft, Completes Testing Of Third For Varda Space: Retail Sentiment Takes Off

Red Cat Stock Drops Pre-Market On Q2 Earnings Miss, CFO Resignation: Retail Divided

Red Cat Stock Drops Pre-Market On Q2 Earnings Miss, CFO Resignation: Retail Divided

Tata Motors to Tata Power: 8 stocks likely to outperform in 2025 gcw

Tata Motors to Tata Power: 8 stocks likely to outperform in 2025

Tata Motors to Tata Power: 8 stocks likely to outperform in 2025 gcw

Tata Motors to Tata Power: 8 stocks likely to outperform in 2025

Honda Shine to Hero Splendor Plus: 5 fuel-efficient bikes under Rs 1 lakh in India gcw

5 fuel-efficient bikes under Rs 1 lakh in India

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon