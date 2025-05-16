The company announced its acceptance into Nvidia’s Connect program to support AI development for rehabilitation exoskeletons, triggering a 5,764% spike in retail message volume.

Retail chatter surrounding Ekso Bionics shares increased Thursday after the company revealed its acceptance into Nvidia’s Connect program.

Ekso Bionics shares closed down 11.5% at $0.4 on Thursday but edged up 3% to $0.41 in after-hours trading.

Members of the program receive access to specialized training resources, engineering support, and advanced development tools that help accelerate AI and high-performance computing projects.

Ekso Bionics intends to utilize Nvidia’s resources to develop a foundational model to enhance human motion analysis in physical rehabilitation.

The company plans to merge AI features with its exoskeleton technology, which operates within medical and industrial environments.

Nvidia Connect offers technology companies exclusive participation so they can improve product development and cost efficiency through access to Nvidia GPU platforms and the global ecosystem.

The stock market reacted similarly to Firefly Neuroscience, which saw its share prices increase following its acceptance into NVIDIA’s Connect program.

Firefly Neuroscience intends to establish a brain function foundation model through its FDA-approved Brain Network Analytics platform.

BNA utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to help doctors better understand brain function and deliver more precise diagnoses for neurological and mental disorders.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Ekso was ‘extremely bullish’ amid a 5,764% surge in 24-hour message volume.

One user speculated that Ekso Bionics shares could reach $1.20, expressing a bullish outlook.

Another user noted the downside risk appeared limited to just a few cents, arguing that the stock had already been trading at current levels.

They said the Nvidia news, combined with a recent 13G filing, could lead to a rebound above $0.70 in premarket trading.

The stock has declined 35.5% so far in 2025.

