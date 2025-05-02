Ebay on Wednesday reported Q1 results that topped Wall Street expectations and gave a strong quarterly sales forecast.

Several Wall Street analysts raised their price targets on eBay (EBAY) shares and said the specialty e-commerce company's recent results showed resilience to tariffs and macroeconomic pressures.

EBay topped first-quarter sales and profit estimates on Wednesday. Its outlook for current-quarter revenue was also above expectations, though its profit forecast fell short.

The company also appointed a new CFO.

At least 12 brokerages, including JPMorgan, Benchmark, and Piper Sandler, raised their price targets following the results, according to The Fly.

Despite continued challenging macro dynamics and U.S. tariff uncertainty, eBay remains committed to delivering low-single-digit gross merchandise volume growth and healthy shareholder returns, JPMorgan said in an investor note.

Wells Fargo noted that eBay's limited tariff exposure and focus on second-hand goods make it more resilient and defensive.

BMO Capital said eBay continues to execute its focus category strategy and is seen as a platform of choice for consumers seeking higher value.

One of the early e-commerce sites, eBay has reconfigured its business in recent years to focus on select categories, such as collectible cards, sneakers, and accessories like watches and bags.

Currently, 21 of 33 analysts rate the stock as 'hold', and nine rate it 'buy' or higher, according to Koyfin data. Their average target price is $66.71.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment turned from 'bullish' to 'bearish' the previous day, and message volume was 'extremely high'.

EBAY sentiment and message volume as of May 1 | Source: Stocktwits

Ebay stock is up 9.2% this year.

