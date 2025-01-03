E-Home Household's Stock Rallies Sparking Retail Chatter

Message volumes on Stocktwits have soared 21,900% in the past week.

Shares of China-based E-Home Household Services ($EJH) have risen nearly 17% in the past five days, sparking retail chatter on Stocktwits.

E-Home’s stock surged 25.50% on Thursday and about 1% in pre-market trading on Friday morning.

The company recently introduced AI robotic automatic cleaning equipment for public place cleaning projects that it sees as having huge potential. With demand growing for domestic services, “allocation of human resources with the help of modern technology has become an urgent problem,” according to the company. E-home plans to use unmanned AI robot automatic cleaning equipment in public places, through the "smart car, intelligent road, flexible network" to establish what it terms unmanned intelligent city services.

While retail sentiment on Stocktwits has largely been bullish.

One commenter highlighted a "healthy" uptrend.





Yet another was optimistic about a bounce back after a recent dip.

The Fuzhou City, China-based E-Home Household is an integrated home services provider that provides installation and maintenance, housekeeping, educational consulting, among other services.

Its revenues from housekeeping, installation and maintenance and senior care services amounted to $49.2 million for the year ended June 30, according to the company.

The company had about $100.7 million in cash as of June 30.

E-Home Household stock is up 26% year-to-date.

