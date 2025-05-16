A Morgan Stanley analyst said the company reported another quarter of 20% constant currency growth of subscription revenue, which pointed to stable demand.

Morgan Stanley boosted Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) stock's price target following its quarterly results, which were released before the market opened on Wednesday.

The Fly reported that the firm's analyst, Sanjit Singh, upped the price target for the Dynatrace stock to $55 from $50 and maintained an 'Equal-Weight' rating.

Dynatrace is a security platform provider for multicloud environments.

Singh said the company reported another quarter of 20% constant currency growth for subscription revenue, which pointed to stable demand.

However, the company issued conservative guidance, expecting constant currency growth of 13%- 14% for annual recurring revenue and 14%- 15% for subscription revenue.

Jefferies analysts also raised the Dynatrace stock price target to $65 from $60 and maintained a 'Buy' rating. The analysts said the results were solid despite the uncertain macro environment, and the fiscal year 2026 guidance was modestly above expectations.

The research firm said the stock can gain more on ramped-up sales productivity and the company's robust fundamentals.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the Dynatrace stock was 'extremely bullish' (88/100) by late Wednesday, with the message volume also 'extremely high.'

DT sentiment and message volume as of 4:18 a.m. ET, May 15 | source: Stocktwits

A bullish user included Dynatrace along with Nvidia and Dell as stocks to watch for Thursday.

Another user pointed to a bullish technical formation, as the stock gapped up on good earnings and blasted through the $51 level and above its daily Ichimoku cloud.

Dynatrace stock ended Wednesday's session up 5.86% at $53.50 in earnings reaction but shed about 0.84% in the after-hours session. The stock is down 1.6% year-to-date.

The Koyfin-compiled consensus price target for the stock is $61.10, implying an upside potential of over 14%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<