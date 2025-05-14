The consumer price index is expected to remain at 2.4% in April year-over-year, with core inflation at 2.8%.

U.S. stock futures fell in pre-market trade on Tuesday as markets retraced gains from the U.S.-China trade deal rally and focused on rising price pressures.

Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.42%, weighed down by a 6% dip in UnitedHealth’s (UNH) stock after the company suspended its 2025 outlook. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 fell 0.2% each.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100, were down nearly 3%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) slipped 0.5% in pre-market trade.

According to a Dow Jones consensus cited by CNBC, the consumer price index is expected to remain at 2.4% in April on a year-on-year basis. It’s a broad measure of goods and services costs across the U.S. economy.

Core inflation is expected to be 2.8%, also unchanged from April. This measure of inflation excludes the cost of food and energy.

The markets rallied on Monday after the U.S. and China announced a 90-day tariff pause as further negotiations proceed. U.S. Treasury Secretary expects the administration to meet with Chinese representatives in the next few weeks.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would probably get on a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping “at the end of the week,” adding that China has agreed to open up its markets to the U.S., but the final deal is pending.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index surged more than 1,100 points when the S&P 500 climbed over 3% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 4.4%.

Bitcoin (BTC) pared some gains after touching $15,500 in the previous session, trading above $103,000 in U.S. pre-market hours on Tuesday. Bitcoin’s price is down 0.8% in the past 24 hours.

Gold prices (XAUUSD) rose 0.5%, trading above $3,200 per ounce. Crude oil prices remained flat at around $61.5 per barrel in pre-market trade.

