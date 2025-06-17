While Dow Jones futures declined 0.47% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures fell 0.44%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a negative opening on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump exited the ongoing Group of 7 (G7) Summit early amid escalating tensions in the Middle East due to the Israel-Iran conflict.

Trump said he wants a “real end” to Iran’s nuclear weapons problem, indicating that he may send U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance to meet with Iranian officials to find a solution, according to a Reuters report.

Speaking about the lack of de-escalation between the two countries, President Trump indicated that Israel could step up its attacks against Iran.

“You're going to find out over the next two days. You're going to find out. Nobody's slowed up so far,” he said.

While Dow Jones futures declined 0.47% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures fell 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures were down 0.48%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index declined 0.66%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) declined 0.45%, and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) fell 0.53% on Tuesday morning.

Bitcoin (BTC) fell 1% in the past 24 hours.

Asian markets ended Tuesday’s trading session on a mixed note, with the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index leading with gains of 0.73%, followed by the Nikkei 225 at 0.58% and KOSPI at 0.12%.

The Hang Seng index declined 0.34%, while the Shanghai Composite closed 0.04% lower.

Stocks To Watch

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT): OpenAI’s executives are reportedly considering accusing Microsoft of anticompetitive behavior. Microsoft is among the largest investors in OpenAI.

Roku Inc. (ROKU): Roku's shares gained over 2% in pre-market trading on Tuesday, following a 10% surge on Monday after the company announced a partnership with Amazon.com (AMZN) for television advertising.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL), Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR): Oracle announced a program to help vendors sell technology solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense. These vendors will also enjoy a discount for using Palantir's cloud and AI platforms.

