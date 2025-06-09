While Dow Jones futures were up 0.06% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.04%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Monday ahead of crucial trade talks between the U.S. and China in London. This comes after the two countries traded allegations of violating a preliminary agreement entered into in May during a meeting in Geneva.

Besides the trade talks, investors will keep a close eye on the inflation data set to be released this week. The consumer price index will be released on Wednesday, followed by the producer price index on Thursday.

While Dow Jones futures were up 0.06% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures edged lower by 0.11%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were up 0.66%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) gained 0.10%, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) fell 0.01% on Monday morning.

Bitcoin (BTC) rose 1.62% in the past 24 hours.

Asian markets ended Monday’s trading session on a positive note. The Hang Seng index led with gains of 1.61%, followed by the KOSPI at 1.53% and the Nikkei 225 at 0.91%.

The TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index closed higher with gains of 0.59%, followed by the Shanghai Composite at 0.42%.

Stocks To Watch

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD): The media giant’s business will be split into two public companies by 2026 – one being the streaming and studios company, and the other a networks company.

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Apple is set to announce a slew of software updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and other platforms at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA): Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Monday said he would invest in the U.K., while cloud providers Nscale and Nebius committed to setting up new data centers with Blackwell chips.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA): Tesla stock fell nearly 3% in pre-market trading after closing 15% lower last week due to a feud between CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump.

Qualcomm Corp. (QCOM): The San Diego-based chip giant announced the acquisition of U.K.-based Alphawave Semi in a $2.4 billion deal.

