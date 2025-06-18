While Dow Jones futures edged up by 0.05% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures gained 0.08%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a cautious opening on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s crucial policy announcement.

Markets expect the central bank to stay its course and keep interest rates unchanged, but some investors on the Stocktwits platform expect a surprise.

Hanging over the markets’ performance is the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, which has now entered its sixth day and is showing no signs of slowing down. This is despite President Donald Trump’s demand for an “unconditional surrender” from Iran and his revelation that the U.S. knows exactly where Ayatollah Khamenei is hiding.

While Dow Jones futures edged up by 0.05% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures gained 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures were up 0.15%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index declined 0.02%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) rose 0.15%, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was up 0.22% on Wednesday morning.

Bitcoin (BTC) fell 1.05% in the past 24 hours.

Asian markets ended Wednesday’s trading session on a largely positive note. The Nikkei 225 led with gains of 0.9%, followed by KOSPI at 0.74%, and the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index at 0.65%.

The Shanghai Composite edged up by 0.04%, while the Hang Seng index declined by 1.14%.

Stocks To Watch

Hasbro Inc. (HAS): Monopoly-maker Hasbro announced layoffs of 3% of its workforce in the wake of the impact of Trump’s tariffs.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned of a reduction in workforce in the coming years due to the increasing use of artificial intelligence.

Nucor Corp. (NUE): The company's second-quarter earnings forecast surpassed Wall Street expectations. Nucor projected earnings per share (EPS) to come in between $2.55 and $2.65, beating an analyst consensus of $2.36, according to Stocktwits data.

Circle Internet Group Inc. (CRCL): Stablecoin issuer Circle's stock surged in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the Senate passed the GENIUS Act, aimed at regulating stablecoins.

