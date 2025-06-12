While Dow Jones futures declined 0.70% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures fell 0.53%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a negative opening on Thursday after President Donald Trump threatened to impose unilateral tariffs again on Wednesday.

During an interaction with the press at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Trump said his administration would begin sending out letters to trade partners over the next two weeks.

“At a certain point, we’re just going to send letters out. And I think you understand that, saying this is the deal, you can take it or leave it,” he said.

While Dow Jones futures declined 0.70% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures fell 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures fell 0.46%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were down 0.95%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) fell 0.48%, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) edged up by 0.45% on Thursday morning.

Bitcoin (BTC) declined 1.82% in the past 24 hours.

Asian markets ended Thursday’s trading session on a largely negative note, with the Hang Seng index declining the most at 1.38%, followed by the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index dropping 0.82%, and the Nikkei 225 down 0.65%.

KOSPI ended the day higher by 0.44%, while the Shanghai Composite edged up by 0.01%.

Stocks To Watch

Boeing Co. (BA): Boeing stock slumped nearly 7% in Thursday’s pre-market trading session after an Air India 787-8 Dreamliner jet carrying 242 people crashed while taking off in Ahmedabad, India.

Oracle reported better-than-expected earnings during the fiscal fourth quarter, with earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 versus an estimated $1.64. Revenue came in at $15.9 billion, higher than an expected $15.59 billion.

GameStop Corp. (GME): GameStop shares fell nearly 15% in pre-market trading after the company announced a $1.75 billion convertible notes offering, likely to fund its Bitcoin purchase plans.

