The White House said Trump is open to correspondence.

U.S. President Donald Trump is open to communication with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to a White House statement reported by Bloomberg News.

"The President remains receptive to correspondence with Kim Jong Un and he'd like to see the progress that was made at that summit in Singapore," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Wednesday.

She was responding to a question about a media report that Trump tried to contact Kim through a letter but was rebuffed.

Trump's dialogue with nuclear-armed North Korea could reshape diplomatic relations in the region, particularly concerning China and Russia.

Trump is the first U.S. leader to enter North Korea. He took a few steps across the border in 2019, during his first term as president, when Kim invited him.

In the years after that, the U.S. efforts stalled as North Korea resumed its nuclear and weapons program, and relations have cooled.

The reported call for dialogue comes as U.S. ally, South Korea, attempts to de-escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula following the inauguration of new liberal President Lee Jae-myung last week, according to the Bloomberg report.

The report added that both South Korea and North Korea have stopped blasting music from speakers at the border, which was meant to annoy the other side, since Lee took office.

Trump has said he has good relations with Kim, but the North Korean leader has said Washington remains hostile towards Pyongyang.

The reported move is the latest in a series of disruptive policy actions under Trump.

Beyond his destabilizing tariffs, Trump has banned the entry of citizens from 19 countries, stopped the intake of international students at Harvard University, and rolled back concessions for several immigrants in the country.

The benchmark S&P 500 (SPX) is up over 2% since Trump took office on Jan. 20.

