Analysts flagged headwinds in international markets.

Domino's is expected to report a 4.2% rise in second-quarter revenue on Monday, with analysts expecting gains from new menu items, partially offset by weakness in international markets.

According to analyst estimates compiled by Koyfin, the pizza chain is expected to report revenue of $1.14 billion. Adjusted profit is, however, expected to fall to $3.95 per share from $4.03 per share.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) has seen a solid rebound in same-store sales, supported by initiatives such as its stuffed crust offering and partnership with DoorDash (DASH), Morgan Stanley said in an investor note on Thursday.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) has earlier said it expects a "50% incremental" business from its delivery partnership with DoorDash.

Revising its price target on DPZ to $514 from $510, the research firm said the sales momentum is expected to strengthen further in the second half of the year.

RBC said that international markets may show weakness, particularly Australia, and the company might have to lower its international unit growth guidance.

While markets like China and India are showing solid growth, they are seen to be "dilutive" to international average unit volume and provide "limited EPS upside" to the company, the analysts said.

Both the analyst firms maintained their 'Outperform' rating on the stock.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for the company was 'bearish'' as of early Friday. DPZ stock, up over 4% so far this month, has seen a largely choppy performance this year, although it has still managed to notch a nearly 12% gain year-to-date.

"The chain is leaning hard on innovation and partnerships heading into earnings — yet traffic trends remain a question mark," investment research firm Zacks posted through its Stocktwits account.

Domino's has set a "Hungry for MORE" business plan, which aims to achieve over 7% annual growth in global retail sales and more than 8% annual growth in operating income, through 2028.

