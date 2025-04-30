Domino's has been selling on Uber Eats, but the exclusivity of that partnership will end in May. Domino's has indicated it will work with multiple food delivery players.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ) said on Monday that it expects a "50% incremental" business from its partnership with food delivery platforms.

The pizza chain announced a deal with DoorDash (DASH) early this year. Starting in May, customers in the United States can order Domino's pizza on the DoorDash app, and in Canada, they can order it later this year.

Domino's has been selling on Uber Eats, but the exclusivity of that partnership will end in May. Domino's has indicated it will work with multiple food delivery players.

"As far as contribution, you should expect about 2x DoorDash from what we saw with Uber," Domino's CEO Russell Weiner said, refraining from setting financial expectations.

Domino's previously said that Uber Eats sales contributed 3% of the company's total U.S. sales last year.

"Our initial expectations are that it will be approximately 50% incremental, and that would be our expectation for aggregators as we move forward now that we're on multiple platforms," Weiner said.

His comments come after a mixed earnings report.

Revenue grew 2.5%, below analyst expectations, and same-store sales fell 0.5% in the first quarter. Adjusted profit of $4.33 per share was higher than expectations of $4.07.

Facing tariff headwinds, the company reiterated its "Hungry for MORE" business plan, which includes achieving 7% annual growth in global retail sales through 2028.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Domino's turned 'extremely bearish' from 'bullish.'

DPZ sentiment and message volume as of April 28 | Source: Stocktwits

As of the last closing price, Domino's shares are up 17% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<