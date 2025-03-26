user
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Tokens See Double-Digit Gains As Bitcoin Holds Steady At $88K – Retail's Feeling Bullish

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in 'bullish' territory for all three cryptocurrencies, with Shiba Inu seeing the most notable shift.

Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Dogecoin and Shibu Inu (SHIB) led gains among the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, seeing double-digit gains, as Bitcoin held steady just above $88,000.

Bitcoin edged up 1.3% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. Meanwhile, Dogecoin climbed as much as 10%, and Shiba Inu surged 15%.

The two meme tokens ranked among the top 10 trending tickers on Stocktwits, leading in message volume among cryptocurrencies over the past day.

Dogecoin extended its rally for a second session following news that House of Doge had acquired 10 million DOGE for a strategic reserve. 

Shiba Inu’s price spike coincided with a sharp increase in its token burn rate. Data from community tracker Shibburn showed an anonymous wallet (‘0x55B…182E3’) destroyed one billion SHIB in a single transaction on March 23, pushing the network-wide burn rate up by 8,470%. 

The transaction was valued at $13,050 based on SHIB’s price at the time.

Screenshot 2025-03-26 064900.png Bitcoin (BTC) retail sentiment and message volume on March 26 as of 6:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin climbed further into ‘bullish’ territory.

Most retail traders debated where Bitcoin’s price will be headed next.

Others focused on GameStop’s (GME) recent announcement to acquire Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.

Bitcoin has gained 5.6% over the past week and is up 24% over the past 12 months.

Screenshot 2025-03-26 065416.png Dogecoin (DOGE) retail sentiment and message volume on March 26 as of 6:50 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Meanwhile, retail sentiment around Dogecoin’s token surged to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory a day ago. 

Most traders on the platform anticipated further price gains.

Dogecoin has climbed 21% over the past seven days and is up 10% over the past year.

Screenshot 2025-03-26 065802.png Shiba Inu (SHIB) retail sentiment and message volume on March 26 as of 6:55 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Shiba Inu's token saw the biggest shift in sentiment among the three, flipping to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish,’ along with an increase in retail chatter. 

One user celebrated SHIB’s burn rate surge, emphasizing its potential to enhance the token’s utility:

Another user referenced The Notorious B.I.G.’s song "Juicy," suggesting that crypto markets are showing less sensitivity to macroeconomic data.

Despite its recent gains, SHIB remains 48% below its level a year ago.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

Read also: SOL Token Climbs After BlackRock Expands To Solana, Fidelity Eyes ETF – But Retail Remains Wary

Latest Videos
Lumen Analysts Say Competing Offers Likely After Rumored AT&T Deal For Consumer Optics Business: Retail's Excited

Tesla Stock In Spotlight After EV Giant Announces Saudi Arabia Launch In April: Retail Sentiment Brightens

REX Stock Draws Investor Attention After Q4 Earnings, Revenue Top Wall Street Estimates: Retail's On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Smithfield Foods Stock Slips Despite Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Bearishness Softens

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Gains After-Hours On Q4 Profit Rise, Retail Sentiment Spikes To 1-Year High

China's rocket force and the manifestation dilemma: Evolving nuclear strategy and its implications for India

Lumen Analysts Say Competing Offers Likely After Rumored AT&T Deal For Consumer Optics Business: Retail's Excited

Tesla Stock In Spotlight After EV Giant Announces Saudi Arabia Launch In April: Retail Sentiment Brightens

REX Stock Draws Investor Attention After Q4 Earnings, Revenue Top Wall Street Estimates: Retail's On Wait-And-Watch Mode

WhatsApp brings music sharing feature – Here's how it works!

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

Auraiya Murder Shocker: Man Killed by Contract Killers Hired by Wife & Lover

Rahul Gandhi SLAMS Speaker: 'No Place for Democracy in House' | Asianet Newsable

CSK vs RCB: CMRL Offers Free Metro Rides as IPL 2025 Gift for Fans

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Orders Action on Stray Cattle in Shalimar Bagh | Asianet Newsable

