DocuSign Stock Surges To Highest In Over 2 Years Following Beat-And-Raise Q3: Retail Optimism Abounds

DocuSign's third-quarter billings rose 9% to $752.3 million, faster than the 2% growth in the second quarter.

DocuSign Stock Surges To Highest In Over 2 Years Following Beat-And-Raise Q3: Retail Optimism Abounds
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 8:19 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 8:19 AM IST

DocuSign, Inc. ($DOCU) shares are on track to open at the highest level since late April 2022 after the cloud platform provider that allows individuals and businesses to electronically sign and share documents announced solid fiscal year 2025 third-quarter results.

The San Francisco, California-based company reported third-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.90, up from $0.79 a year ago and exceeding the consensus estimate of $0.87.

Total revenue rose 8% year-over-year (YoY) to $754.8 million, better than the average analysts’ estimate of $745.25 million. Subscription revenue, accounting for over 97% of the total revenue, climbed 8%.

Both top- and bottom-line results were ahead of the guidance issued in early September. 

Among operational metrics, billings rose 9% to $752.3 million, faster than the 2% growth in the second quarter.

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted YoY from 83% to 82.5%.

The company ended the quarter with a cash position of $1.1 billion. 

Allan Thygesen, CEO of Docusign, said, "Docusign delivered powerful new innovation for customers highlighted by new capabilities to its Intelligent Agreement Management ("IAM") platform."

“In Q3, early IAM momentum outpaced expectations, and we continued to drive improvement in our core business with strong revenue growth and operating profit."

Looking ahead, DocuSign raised its fiscal year 2025 guidance across metrics. The company now expects revenue of $2.959 billion-$2.963 billion, up from its previous outlook of $2.940 billion-$2.952 billion. The consensus estimate currently calls for revenue of $2.95 billion.

The company upped its subscription revenue guidance to $2.885 billion-$2.889 billion, billings guidance to $3.056 billion-$3.066 billion, and non-GAAP gross and operating margin guidance to 81.9%-82.1% and 29.5%-29.7%, respectively.

docu-sentiment.png

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward the stock stayed ‘extremely bullish’ (96/100), with the degree of bullishness improving from a day ago. 

Message volume also remained ‘extremely high.’

DocuSign shares, which closed Thursday’s regular session down 0.37% at $83.68, climbed 14.36% to $95.70 in the after-hours trading. The stock has added nearly 41% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Asana’s Q3 Beat, Raised FY25 Guidance Send Stock Soaring In After-Hours: Retail Mood Buoyant

Asana’s Q3 Beat, Raised FY25 Guidance Send Stock Soaring In After-Hours: Retail Mood Buoyant

Petco Stock In Focus Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Bullish

Petco Stock In Focus Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Bullish

Meme Stocks GameStop, AMC Take Off After ‘Roaring Kitty’’ Resurfaces With A Cryptic X Post: Retail Excited

Meme Stocks GameStop, AMC Take Off After ‘Roaring Kitty’’ Resurfaces With A Cryptic X Post: Retail Excited

Entergy Stock Jumps On Partnership To Power Meta’s Largest Data Centre: Retail Lights Up

Entergy Stock Jumps On Partnership To Power Meta’s Largest Data Centre: Retail Lights Up

Victoria’s Secret Stock In Focus Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Bullish

Victoria’s Secret Stock In Focus Ahead of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Bullish

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Malaika Arora trolled for donning unbuttoned shirt without bra RBA

(PHOTOS) Malaika Arora trolled for donning unbuttoned shirt without bra

TVS Radeon: A fuel-efficient 110cc bike offering 71kmpl mileage under Rs 75,000 gcw

TVS Radeon: A fuel-efficient 110cc bike offering 71kmpl mileage under Rs 75,000

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others shine at ceremony [WATCH] ATG

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others shine at ceremony [WATCH]

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-409 December 06 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-409 December 06 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Who is Amruta Fadnavis, a banker, playback singer and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife? gcw

Who is Amruta Fadnavis, a banker, singer and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon