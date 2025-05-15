The payments firm’s board also approved a special cash dividend and expects to spend about $150 million on it.

DLocal (DLO) stock jumped 19.2% in extended trading on Wednesday after the company’s first-quarter revenue topped Wall Street’s estimates.

The Uruguayan payments firm reported quarterly revenue of $216.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, while analysts expected it to post $209.9 million in revenue, according to FinChat data.

DLocal’s net quarterly income rose to $46.7 million, or $0.15 per share, compared with $17.7 million, or $0.06 per share, a year earlier, aided by a positive non-cash mark-to-market effect related to its Argentine bond investments and lower finance costs.

Its total payment volume jumped 53% to a record $8.1 billion during the first quarter.

DLocal said that the rise was driven by sustained expansion in cross-border payment volumes in Chile, Pakistan, Nigeria, Turkey, and Brazil, as well as robust growth from sectors such as remittances, commerce, financial services, and streaming.

The payments firm’s board also approved a dividend payment policy and a special cash dividend. It expects to spend about $150 million on the one-off dividend.

The company said that under its dividend policy, it would pay an annual dividend equal to 30% of its free cash flow. It decided not to opt for a buyback, which would have placed further liquidity constraints on trading volumes.

The first dividend under its policy would be payable in 2026 based on the company’s free cash flow performance.

“The ongoing discussion around tariffs and the fragmentation of traditional trade models are creating opportunities for both emerging markets and for Delocal,” CEO Pedro Arnt said on a call with analysts.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the ‘extremely bullish’ (92/100) territory, while retail chatter was ‘extremely high.’

DLO’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:38 p.m. ET on May 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said that it is an “imminent $15 stock.”

“The market will inevitably re-rate given the growth and distributable cash flow,” another user said about the stock.

DLocal stock has fallen 10.3% year to date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<