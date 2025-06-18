DLF is seeing a positive trend across timeframes. The analyst said that DLF’s strong sales momentum is renewing investor interest

Technical charts across multiple timeframes indicate that shares of real estate developer DLF are displaying strong upward momentum, according to SEBI-registered analyst Sameer Pande.

Monthly Charts

DLF’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at a healthy 61, reflecting underlying strength, said Pande.

He observed that the stock is approaching a critical resistance zone between ₹900 and ₹950, while a key support is seen in the ₹740–₹700 zone.

Weekly Charts

Pande noted that the stock has climbed to ₹850 from ₹720 and that a breakout above ₹880 would confirm continuation of the bullish trend.

He sees intermediate support at ₹800–₹780, while resistance lies around ₹880–₹910.

Daily Charts

The price remains firmly in positive territory with immediate support near ₹810–₹795.

Robust Real Estate Demand

DLF is seeing renewed investor interest, thanks to strong sales momentum.

Recently, DLF sold 1,164 luxury homes in Gurugram for ₹11,000 crore, highlighting strong demand in the high-end housing market.

DLF received the RERA approval for the first phase of its much-anticipated Mumbai project, which will feature 416 premium apartments. RERA-approved projects adhere to the conditions outlined in the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

In Q4 FY25, DLF posted a 39% net profit growth to ₹1,282 crore and a 46% jump in revenue from operations to ₹3,128 crore.

At the time of writing, DLF was down 1% at ₹845.7. Year-to-date, the stock has gained around 2.5%.



