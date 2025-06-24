Following last week’s quarterly print, BofA analyst Omar Dessouky raised the price target for the stock to $4.50 from $1.50 but maintained an ‘Underperform’ rating.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) shares attracted brisk retail chatter on Monday as retail investors mulled the stock’s recent volatile ride.

The Austin, Texas-based company operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, telecom carriers, and device OEMs.

On Monday, Digital Turbine stock plunged about 11% before ending at $5.13, bucking the broader market rally. The drop extended the slide since last Wednesday, after the stock soared about 57% in the previous session, thanks to the company’s fourth-quarter earnings beat and an in-line fiscal year 2026 revenue outlook.

Following the quarterly print, BofA analyst Omar Dessouky raised the price target for the stock to $4.50 from $1.50 but maintained an ‘Underperform’ rating, equivalent to a sell recommendation. The Fly reported that the analyst saw the first quarterly growth since the second quarter of 2023, signaling an “important inflection.”

The BofA analyst believed that a turnaround was underway but expressed uneasiness over the stock’s “uncompelling” valuation relative to many ad tech peers with a more promising growth outlook and stronger competitive positions.

Digital Turbine also announced a partnership with French telecom giant Alcatel on Thursday, helping the latter deliver “seamless, personalized experiences that enhance how users interact with their mobile devices” as it launches its new range of smartphones in India.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock turned to ‘bearish’ (42/100) from ‘bullish’ a day ago and ‘extremely bullish’ a week ago.

The message volume, however, remained high. The Digital Turbine stock stream on Stocktwits saw an over 4,000% increase in message volume over the 24 hours leading up to Monday evening.

A bearish watcher worried that a break below the $5 level could take it down to the $4.20-$4.50 area, which they flagged as a key support zone.

Another user shunned the stock as a “pump and dump scam.”

However, a bullish user braced for double-digit gains for the stock this year.

Digital Turbine stock has soared over 200% this year, with most of the gains coming after the two earnings releases. The Koyfin-compiled average analysts’ price target for the stock is $5.75, implying upside potential of over 12%.

