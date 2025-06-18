Deutsche Bank, Memento Blockchain, and Axelar outlined DAMA 2, a platform mixing privacy tech and multichain liquidity for compliant tokenized assets.

Deutsche Bank (DB) just published a litepaper that reads like a polite mic drop on tokenization’s messy adolescence.

The bank teamed with Memento Blockchain and Axelar’s (AXL) Interop Labs to outline Project DAMA 2, a Digital Asset Management Access platform that tries to make real assets behave on chain without giving compliance officers hives.

The recipe borrows the cloud playbook: Blockchain-as-a-Service so issuers skip node wrangling, an app store for plug and play fund contracts, and a privacy enabled Layer 2 built on zkSync’s (ZK) ZK Chain tech to keep positions confidential while auditors still peek when needed.

Axelar pipes the tokens across multiple chains so liquidity doesn’t splinter. Memento’s ZK Chain uses a permissioned sequencer, which purists will grumble about, but institutional desks will happily accept if it keeps regulators off Zoom calls.

The research behind the paper says eighty four trillion dollars of global wealth is moving to digital natives by 2045 and those folks are five times more likely to own crypto than boomers.

In other words, the industry modernizes or watches the next generation click elsewhere.

DAMA 2 promises asset managers a dashboard where they can mint a fund token, comply with know your everything rules, and distribute across whatever chain the client runs a wallet on, all without hiring solidity interns.

The minimum viable product is slated for late 2025, which in bank time is practically overnight. The project already snagged an Innovation in Smart Contract Technology nod from Global Custodian, suggesting at least someone read past page three.

Axelar’s Sergey Gorbunov frames it as a compliant bridge for multichain distribution. Memento talks deterministic control with zero knowledge privacy.

Everyone agrees the sandbox phase is over. If DAMA 2 delivers, tokenization could finally leave proof of concept purgatory and start billing like grown up software.

Until then, enjoy the litepaper and count how many TradFi buzzwords fit in one acronym. Spoiler: a lot.

