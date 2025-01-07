Dell Poised To Extend Gains As Analyst Names Stock Top Hardware Pick For 2025: Retail Cheers New AI PC Offerings

UBS analysts said Dell will likely be an AI server market winner compared to peer HP Enterprises, across Tier 2 cloud and enterprise markets.

Dell Technologies, Inc. ($DELL) stock rose in Tuesday’s pre-market session after a positive recommendation from an analyst. Traders also reacted to the Round Rock, Texas-based company’s announcement regarding its new artificial intelligence (AI) personal computer (PC) portfolio.

Swiss investment bank UBS named Dell stock its top 2025 large-cap pick in the U.S. enterprise hardware and networking space, TheFly reported. The firm maintained a ‘Buy’ rating and a $158 price target, suggesting scope for about 27% upside potential.

Also, the company's new AI PC portfolio, announced Monday afternoon, is buoying retail sentiment. Combining personal and professional computing in the form of sleek laptops, powerful workstations, and versatile desktops, the new AI PC lineups let consumers collaborate, create, and drive productivity, it said.

The announcement was made before the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, which kicked off on Jan. 6 and will run till Jan. 10 in Las Vegas.

The new Dell Pro laptop lineup meant for professionals is powered by Intel Corp. ($INTC) Core Ultra Series and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ($AMD) Ryzen processor options, featuring neural processing unit (NPU), central processing unit (CPU) and graphics processing unit (GPU). “They offer exceptional battery life, powerful on-device AI, Copilot+ PC experiences, and dependable productivity – in the office, at home or anywhere in between,” Dell said.

These include Dell Pro 13/14 Premium, Pro 13/14/16 Plus, Pro 14/16.

Dell unveiled its Pro Max portfolio for demanding applications, including the Pro Max 14/16 and Pro Max desktops. These high-performance PCs are used for power-intensive workloads, from animation to video rendering, run AI inferencing, and fine-tune large language models (LLMs) while maintaining security and managing costs.

The company also announced accessories such as a new modular USB-C port, modular mainboard and input/output boards.

For multitaskers, the company announced portable Dell 14 Plus & Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 as well as Dell 16 Plus & Dell 16 Plus 2-in-1.

DELL sentiment and message volume January 7, 2025, premarket as of 9:12 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Dell stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ (91/100), the highest in over a year, from ‘bullish’ a day ago. Message volume spiked to ‘high.’

A Dell stock watcher named the company a brilliant AI stock to buy in January. Another was rooting for a move toward $130.

In pre-market trading, Dell stock was up 1.20% to $126.15 after it climbed nearly 4% on Monday. The stock generated an above-market return of 53% in 2024.

