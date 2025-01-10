Deckers Outdoor Stock Rises After Analyst Upgrade On Strong Back-To-School Season: Retail’s Bullish

The company announced a six-for-one stock split in September

Deckers Outdoor Stock Rises After Analyst Upgrade On Strong Back-To-School Season: Retail’s Bullish
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 1:01 PM IST

Deckers Outdoor Corp ($DECK) stock was up 1.18% on Wednesday after the apparel and footwear retailer received an upgrade from Evercore ISI, lifting retail sentiment.

Evercore raised the firm's price target on Deckers Outdoor to $235 from $195 with an Outperform rating, Fly.com reported. The analyst added the company to its "Tactical Outperform" list.

The report cited the company’s two main brands, HOKA and UGG that have done well in the post-back-to-school season.

Evercore maintains its FY25 EPS forecast, but has revised up kts FY26/27 EPS estimates by 3% and 4%, respectively and rolled forward to FY27 estimates for valuation, the report added.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ a week ago. Message volumes have remained in the ‘normal’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-01-10 at 12.26.37 PM.png DECK sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 10 as of 1:57 am ET

Deckers Brands announced a six-for-one stock split in September. 

For its most recent earnings results, the company posted earnings per share of $1.59, beating estimates by 28.53%, ​​according to Stocktwits data. It posted revenue of $1.31 billion, above analyst estimates of $1.2 billion.

Deckers' portfolio of brands includes Ugg, Hoka, Teva, Koolaburra, and Ahnu, among others. Deckers Brands retail in more than 50 countries via select department and specialty stores.

Deckers Brands stock is up 1.17% year-to-date.

