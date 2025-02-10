Deckers Outdoor Stock In Focus After Citi Upgrades Stock Citing Strong Ugg Brand Dominance: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

According to the firm, fears of Hoka growth slowing down are overblown.

Deckers Outdoor Stock In Focus After Citi Upgrades Stock Citing Strong Ugg Brand Dominance: Retail’s Extremely Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 10, 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Shares of Deckers Brands ($DECK) were in the spotlight on Friday as the company received an upgrade from Citi, with retail sentiment staying strong.

Citi upgraded Deckers Outdoor to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ with an unchanged price target of $215, reported Fly.com. The report cited the firm saying fears of Hoka growth slowing down are overblown and Decker’s recent selloff in its shares following its Q3 print is unwarranted. Slower sales in Hoka's wholesale business next quarter may be a function of selling into fewer wholesale doors compared to last year as well as its sell-in but underlying demand is still strong.

Additionally, two years of "strong" double-digit growth at Ugg, its brand’s market dominance and momentum in the comfort footwear sector makes it likely the brand can grow at least mid-single-digit in fiscal 2026 and beyond, said the report.

Sentiment on Stocktwits remained ‘extremely bullish.’  Message volumes were in the ‘high’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-02-10 at 6.44.12 AM.png DECK sentiment meter and message volumed on Feb 9


Deckers’ net sales increased 17.1% to $1.83 billion compared to $1.60 billion in the year-ago period. That was above $1.73 billion that Wall Street analysts expected. Its earnings per share stood at $3.00 compared with $2.61 quoted by analysts.

Decker’s Hoka brand net sales increased 23.7% to $530.9 million compared to $429.3 million in the same period last year. 

For full year 2025, Deckers said its diluted earnings per share is now expected to be in the range of $5.75 to $5.80. While net sales will be about 15% to $4.9 billion; the operating margin is now expected to be about 22%.

Deckers Brands portfolio of brands includes Ugg, Hoka, Teva, Koolaburra, and Ahnu.

Deckers stock is up 9.2% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

T-Mobile’s Satellite-To-Mobile Service Partnership With Elon Musk’s Starlink Now In Public Beta Testing: Retail Cheers ‘Massive Technical Achievement’

T-Mobile’s Satellite-To-Mobile Service Partnership With Elon Musk’s Starlink Now In Public Beta Testing: Retail Cheers ‘Massive Technical Achievement’

Nike Stock Falls After Investor Update and Analyst Downgrade: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Nike Stock Falls After Investor Update and Analyst Downgrade: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Falls After Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Stays Bearish

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Falls After Q4 Revenue Miss: Retail Stays Bearish

US Steel Soars As Trump Reportedly Considers Greenlighting Nippon Deal: Retail Spirits High

US Steel Soars As Trump Reportedly Considers Greenlighting Nippon Deal: Retail Spirits High

XRP, Solana Outperform Bitcoin Amid Hopes For Next Crypto ETF Nod, But Retail’s Not That Optimistic

XRP, Solana Outperform Bitcoin Amid Hopes For Next Crypto ETF Nod, But Retail’s Not That Optimistic

Recent Stories

Yogi Government takes action against 14 X accounts for spreading rumours about Mahakumbh

Yogi Government takes action against 14 X accounts for spreading rumours about Mahakumbh

PHOTOS Namrata Sirodkar inspired 6 trendy suit designs ATG

(PHOTOS) Namrata Sirodkar inspired 6 trendy suit designs

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 3: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer earns THIS on first Sunday; CHECK NTI

Thandel Box Office Collection Day 3: Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi starrer earns THIS on first Sunday; CHECK

Emotional devotee stories at MahakumbhDaughters travel from California to fulfill fathers wish

Emotional devotee stories at Mahakumbh: Daughters travel from California to fulfill father’s wish

Allu Arjun to Ram Charan: Upcoming movies of Pan-India stars; Check HERE ATG

Allu Arjun to Ram Charan: Upcoming movies of Pan-India stars; Check HERE

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Video Icon
Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

Video Icon
CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

Video Icon
Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Video Icon