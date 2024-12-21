Darden Restaurants Stock Rises On Strong Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Upbeat

Darden Restaurants also upped its annual sales outlook, coming on the back of higher menu prices

Darden Restaurants Stock Rises On Strong Q2 Earnings: Retail’s Upbeat
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 21, 2024, 1:21 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 1:21 AM IST

Shares of Darden Restaurants Inc. ($DRI) were up more than 2% on Friday afternoon as the restaurant chain reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, lifting retail sentiment.

Earnings per share came in at $2.03, above the $2.02 estimated by Wall Street analysts. Its revenues also beat expectations coming at $2.89 billion compared to $2.87 billion estimated by Wall Street.

"We had a strong quarter and I am pleased that our four largest brands – Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House and Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen – generated positive same-restaurant sales, as did three of our four business segments," Darden President & CEO, Rick Cardena, said in a statement.

DRI’s overall sales rose 6.6% over last year. Same restaurant sales grew 2.4% overall with Olive Garden growing at 2% and LongHorn Steakhouse at 7.5%. Its adjusted diluted EPS grew 10% over last year.

Olive Garden’s segment profit margin came in at 21.4%, a 40 basis points increase over last year; LongHorn Steakhouse’s segment profit margins were at 18.9%, a 50 basis point increase from last year.

However, the company noted that certain restaurants and North Carolina were impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Retail sentiment on Stockwits has stayed ‘extremely bullish’ over the past day with message volumes also staying consistent in the ‘extremely high’ zones.

Screenshot 2024-12-20 at 11.34.21 PM.png DRI sentiment meter and message volumes on Dec 19 as of 1:05 pm ET

Following the earnings, BMO Capital raised the firm's price target to $175 from $165 with a ‘Market Perform’ rating, The Fly.com reported. According to the firm, the company's "slight" Q2 earnings beat showed stronger comp sales and lower food costs, even though its relative performance to the industry remains challenged.

Raymond James’ analyst Brian Vaccaro also raised the firm's price target to $200 from $187 with an ‘Outperform’ rating, highlighting it reported "encouraging" Q2 results that reflected a return to positive comps at Olive Garden and "impressive" strength at Longhorn.

Darden Restaurants also upped its annual sales outlook, coming on the back of higher menu prices, and better numbers at LongHorn Steakhouse and Olive Garden, during the holiday season.

It expects same-restaurant sales growth of about 1.5%, excluding Ruth's Chris and Chuy's as they were not owned during the fiscal under consideration.

Its diluted net EPS from continuing operations are estimated to be between $9.40 to $9.60.

DRI’s stock is up 19% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Novo Nordisk Heads For Worst Day In 22 Years As New Obesity Drug Underwhelms: Retail Brushes Off ‘Super Silly’ Drop

Novo Nordisk Heads For Worst Day In 22 Years As New Obesity Drug Underwhelms: Retail Brushes Off ‘Super Silly’ Drop

Mastercard Completes Acquisition Of Threat Intelligence Firm Recorded Future: Retail Sentiment Score Improves

Mastercard Completes Acquisition Of Threat Intelligence Firm Recorded Future: Retail Sentiment Score Improves

Rivian’s Retail Fans Turn Cheerful As Stock Eyes Recovery After 3-Day Lull

Rivian’s Retail Fans Turn Cheerful As Stock Eyes Recovery After 3-Day Lull

November PCE Inflation Comes In Lower Than Expected, Pushes Benchmark Indices Higher: Retail Sentiment Mixed

November PCE Inflation Comes In Lower Than Expected, Pushes Benchmark Indices Higher: Retail Sentiment Mixed

Nike Stock Slips As Lowered Guidance Outweighs Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Mood Tanks

Nike Stock Slips As Lowered Guidance Outweighs Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Mood Tanks

Recent Stories

Novo Nordisk Heads For Worst Day In 22 Years As New Obesity Drug Underwhelms: Retail Brushes Off ‘Super Silly’ Drop

Novo Nordisk Heads For Worst Day In 22 Years As New Obesity Drug Underwhelms: Retail Brushes Off ‘Super Silly’ Drop

Mastercard Completes Acquisition Of Threat Intelligence Firm Recorded Future: Retail Sentiment Score Improves

Mastercard Completes Acquisition Of Threat Intelligence Firm Recorded Future: Retail Sentiment Score Improves

Rivian’s Retail Fans Turn Cheerful As Stock Eyes Recovery After 3-Day Lull

Rivian’s Retail Fans Turn Cheerful As Stock Eyes Recovery After 3-Day Lull

November PCE Inflation Comes In Lower Than Expected, Pushes Benchmark Indices Higher: Retail Sentiment Mixed

November PCE Inflation Comes In Lower Than Expected, Pushes Benchmark Indices Higher: Retail Sentiment Mixed

Nike Stock Slips As Lowered Guidance Outweighs Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Mood Tanks

Nike Stock Slips As Lowered Guidance Outweighs Q2 Earnings Beat: Retail Mood Tanks

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon