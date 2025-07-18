Curve’s deployment on TAC lets anyone trade and farm stablecoins directly inside Telegram.

Curve (CRV), the stablecoin whisperer of Ethereum (ETH), just slipped into Telegram (TON) through TAC, an EVM layer riding on TON, and suddenly swapping dollars feels like sending stickers.

Open the Telegram app, tap a wallet-native mini app, and you are providing liquidity or trading USDT for USDC before your group chat hits send. No browser extensions, no bridges, no frantic quest for a hardware wallet.

TAC’s pre-mainnet campaign lured more than seven-hundred million dollars in TVL, so there is real depth behind the glossy interface.

This is Curve’s most mobile-native deployment yet, plugging its time-tested AMM code into an ecosystem with hundreds of millions of daily users who previously thought DeFi meant asking a cousin about Bitcoin. The magic trick is TON’s account abstraction under the hood.

A Telegram username maps to a wallet, swaps clear on TAC, and the user never sees a seed phrase. Liquidity providers still earn fees, degens still chase yields, but the front door looks like a chat bubble instead of Etherscan. For traders, the appeal is speed and reach.

Curve’s deep pools meet TON’s near-instant finality, so slippage drops and bots cry quietly into their rate limits. The TAC Foundation is showering incentives, which means APYs that sing siren songs until equilibrium arrives.

Projects like Morpho and Euler are queuing to port in, so lending and leverage will follow quickly. The Telegram integration also tests a thesis: DeFi goes mainstream when it hides behind apps people already live in. If Curve’s volumes spike here, expect every other AMM to beg for mini-app rights.

For investors, watch TVL migration and fee growth; Curve could harvest a fresh revenue stream with room to grow. Meanwhile the average user thinks they just sent money faster than a GIF. That is how mass adoption sneaks up while pundits argue about Layer 3.

