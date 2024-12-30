CTM Stock Surges Over 45% After $3.7M Public Offer Announcement: Retail Mood Bullish

Castellum provides cybersecurity, and support for information and electronic warfare, among other services to US government and commercial clients.

CTM Stock Surges Over 45% After $3.7M Public Offer Announcement: Retail Mood Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 10:51 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 10:51 PM IST

Shares of Castellum Inc. (CTM) surged over 80% in morning trade on Monday after the company announced a public offer to raise $3.7 million.

The Virginia-headquartered cybersecurity company added that it intends to use the proceeds of the offer to meet its working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Castellum provides support for information and electronic warfare, software development, cybersecurity, and other services to the U.S. government and commercial clients.

Reacting to the public offering news, Castellum stock soared to a fresh 52-week high on Monday, rising to $2.62 at the time of writing.

Retail investors on Stocktwits sounded a bullish note on the Castellum stock.

One user thinks the stock could rise to over $5 before mid-January.

Another said they are not selling the stock even as broader markets witnessed a pullback in early morning trade on Monday.

Meanwhile, one user observed that the stock is currently under accumulation, cautioning traders against selling it.

Some also believed that the stock is being pumped.

Castellum’s shares have surged over 500% in the last five trading sessions, over 1,100% in the past six months, and nearly 790% year-to-date.

In November, Castellum announced results for the September 2024 quarter, reporting a sequential rise in revenue and gross profit.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nano Nuclear Stock Slides After Fiscal 2024 Losses Widen: Retail Turns Contrarian On 2025 Outlook

Nano Nuclear Stock Slides After Fiscal 2024 Losses Widen: Retail Turns Contrarian On 2025 Outlook

Genius Group Stock Swings After Announcing Bitcoin Buy Worth $10M: Retail Sentiment Improves

Genius Group Stock Swings After Announcing Bitcoin Buy Worth $10M: Retail Sentiment Improves

Bitcoin’s Drop To $93K Drags BTC Mining Stocks: Retail Sentiment Remains Frosty

Bitcoin’s Drop To $93K Drags BTC Mining Stocks: Retail Sentiment Remains Frosty

Gorilla Technology Stock Surges As Company Injects $6 Million Through Fresh Capital: Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

Gorilla Technology Stock Surges As Company Injects $6 Million Through Fresh Capital: Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

Boeing Stock Trends On Stocktwits After South Korea Plans Inspection Of All B737-800 Aircraft Used By Domestic Airlines

Boeing Stock Trends On Stocktwits After South Korea Plans Inspection Of All B737-800 Aircraft Used By Domestic Airlines

Recent Stories

Dharm Dhwajas of two more Sannyasi Akharas raised in the Mahakumbh

Mahakumbh 2025: Dharm Dhwajas of two more Sannyasi Akharas raised in the Mahakumbh area

Ensure timely and quality construction of universities: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tells officials

Ensure timely and quality construction of universities: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tells officials

Nano Nuclear Stock Slides After Fiscal 2024 Losses Widen: Retail Turns Contrarian On 2025 Outlook

Nano Nuclear Stock Slides After Fiscal 2024 Losses Widen: Retail Turns Contrarian On 2025 Outlook

Genius Group Stock Swings After Announcing Bitcoin Buy Worth $10M: Retail Sentiment Improves

Genius Group Stock Swings After Announcing Bitcoin Buy Worth $10M: Retail Sentiment Improves

BREAKING: Isro successfully launches SpaDeX Mission from Sriharikota (WATCH) shk

Isro successfully launches SpaDeX Mission to test docking, pave way for Chandrayaan 4, Gaganyaan (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon