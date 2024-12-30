CTM Stock Surges Over 45% After $3.7M Public Offer Announcement: Retail Mood Bullish

Castellum provides cybersecurity, and support for information and electronic warfare, among other services to US government and commercial clients.

Shares of Castellum Inc. (CTM) surged over 80% in morning trade on Monday after the company announced a public offer to raise $3.7 million.

The Virginia-headquartered cybersecurity company added that it intends to use the proceeds of the offer to meet its working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Castellum provides support for information and electronic warfare, software development, cybersecurity, and other services to the U.S. government and commercial clients.

Reacting to the public offering news, Castellum stock soared to a fresh 52-week high on Monday, rising to $2.62 at the time of writing.

Retail investors on Stocktwits sounded a bullish note on the Castellum stock.

One user thinks the stock could rise to over $5 before mid-January.

Another said they are not selling the stock even as broader markets witnessed a pullback in early morning trade on Monday.

Meanwhile, one user observed that the stock is currently under accumulation, cautioning traders against selling it.

Some also believed that the stock is being pumped.

Castellum’s shares have surged over 500% in the last five trading sessions, over 1,100% in the past six months, and nearly 790% year-to-date.

In November, Castellum announced results for the September 2024 quarter, reporting a sequential rise in revenue and gross profit.

