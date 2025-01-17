Crypto Momentum Drives Robinhood To New High For Fourth Day Running As Retail Sentiment Soars

The cryptocurrency exchange’s shares have been hitting higher highs over the last three sessions after a settlement deal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for $45 million on Monday.

Crypto Momentum Drives Robinhood To New High For Fourth Day Running As Retail Sentiment Soars
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 11:25 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 11:25 PM IST

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) stock jumped by more than 5% in morning trade on Friday to hit an over four-year high of $48.77, lifting retail sentiment. 

The cryptocurrency exchange’s shares have been hitting higher highs over the last three sessions after announcing a settlement deal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for $45 million on Monday.

Friday’s surge was fueled by a Bloomberg report indicating that President-elect Donald Trump is planning to release an executive order to make cryptocurrency a ‘national priority’, in order to push federal agencies to collaborate with the industry.

Screenshot 2025-01-17 115840.png Robinhood Markets Inc. Sentiment and Message Volume on Jan.17 as of 12:00 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Robinhood improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ a day ago, as message volume remained at ‘high’ levels. 

Users on the platform were hoping for more upside, with one expecting Robinhood’s stock to hit $50 by the end of the day and another stating that it would only hit that point by the end of the year. 

Robinhood’s rally was buoyed by a Reuters report, earlier this week, that said officials at the SEC could be overhauling the agency’s cryptocurrency policies as early as next week, once President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Following the report, Bernstein tapped Robinhood as its top pick for 2025 within its bucket of crypto-linked stocks.

 According to the brokerage, Robinhood has the most to gain from the SEC taking a softer stance towards cryptocurrencies and clarifying whether it sees these digital assets as a security or not. 

Morgan Stanley also added the stock to the investment bank's Financials' Finest list as being a very attractive pick in that sector.

Robinhood’s stock has more than doubled in value in 2024 and is up over 20% so far this year. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Bitcoin Mining Stocks Surge As Trump Reportedly Eyes Crypto As 'National Priority': Retail Sentiment Bullish

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Oklo Stock Rallies On Nuclear-Energy Deal With RPower: Retail Turns Bullish

Oklo Stock Rallies On Nuclear-Energy Deal With RPower: Retail Turns Bullish

Tesla Stock Climbs Out Of A 2-Week Rut As Trump’s Inauguration Nears: Retail Keeps The Faith

Tesla Stock Climbs Out Of A 2-Week Rut As Trump’s Inauguration Nears: Retail Keeps The Faith

Crypto Momentum Drives Robinhood To New High For Fourth Day Running As Retail Sentiment Soars

Crypto Momentum Drives Robinhood To New High For Fourth Day Running As Retail Sentiment Soars

Biomerica Adds Most New Retail Followers Among Biotechs After UAE Nod For Prostate Cancer Screening Test

Biomerica Adds Most New Retail Followers Among Biotechs After UAE Nod For Prostate Cancer Screening Test

State Street Stock Draws Eyeballs After Q4 Profit Beat: Retails Remains Bullish

State Street Stock Draws Eyeballs After Q4 Profit Beat: Retails Remains Bullish

Recent Stories

Oklo Stock Rallies On Nuclear-Energy Deal With RPower: Retail Turns Bullish

Oklo Stock Rallies On Nuclear-Energy Deal With RPower: Retail Turns Bullish

Tesla Stock Climbs Out Of A 2-Week Rut As Trump’s Inauguration Nears: Retail Keeps The Faith

Tesla Stock Climbs Out Of A 2-Week Rut As Trump’s Inauguration Nears: Retail Keeps The Faith

Crypto Momentum Drives Robinhood To New High For Fourth Day Running As Retail Sentiment Soars

Crypto Momentum Drives Robinhood To New High For Fourth Day Running As Retail Sentiment Soars

Biomerica Adds Most New Retail Followers Among Biotechs After UAE Nod For Prostate Cancer Screening Test

Biomerica Adds Most New Retail Followers Among Biotechs After UAE Nod For Prostate Cancer Screening Test

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 5 on 5 Unbeaten Indian mens team enters semifinal with a win over Sri Lanka in QF hrd

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: 5 on 5! Unbeaten Indian men'ss team enters semifinal with a win over Sri Lanka in QF

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Women Dominate Malaysia with 80-Point Victory

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Women Dominate Malaysia with 80-Point Victory

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Golden Visa in Dubai: Are You Considering Applying for It? WATCH THIS

Gulf Pulse | Golden Visa in Dubai: Are You Considering Applying for It? WATCH THIS

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Video Icon